UFU urge farmers to be cautious when mixing slurry

Always

- Assume hazardous gas is present during mixing

- Keep all unnecessary openings to slurry tanks covered

The UFU would encourage farmers and their families to visit the HSENI website (www.hseni.gov.uk) for further information on farm safety.

- If possible, mix on a windy day

- Keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry

- Take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry

- Open all doors and windows

- Use outside mixing points first

- If slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer to stop anything falling in

- Start the pump/mixer and then stay out of the building for as long as possible - at least 30 minutes or longer depending on the size of the tank

- If you have to go into the building, make sure that another adult who knows what you are doing stays outside and can get help if needed

- If you have to re-enter to move the pump, or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done - do not go back in for as long as possible - at least another 30 minutes or longer depending on the size of the tank

Never

- Rely on filter type facemasks

- Use gas monitors/meters as a substitute for a safe method of working

- Rely on meters at the start of mixing

- Have naked flames near slurry, as slurry gas mixture is flammable

- Stand close to the pump/exhaust of a vacuum tanker when it is being filled

Slurry is one of the four main causes of death and serious injury on Northern Ireland's farms.