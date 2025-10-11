UFU urge poultry farmers to tighten biosecurity following AI case

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling for tightened biosecurity measures following news that a commercial poultry premises in County Tyrone has received preliminary positive results for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The UFU is aware that AI has been suspected on a commercial poultry site near Omagh. Increased mortality among the flock led to suspicions of an AI outbreak and samples were taken to confirm the disease. The samples are now being tested at the National Reference Laboratory to confirm the strain.

“All birds on the site are to be culled and 3km and 10km temporary control zones have been established around the premises to help protect the poultry sector from further infection while investigations are carried out.

​“This news is a stark reminder of how swiftly AI can enter and spread among a flock. It is the first suspected case of AI in a commercial premises since February and my heart goes out to the farmer affected. To have around 20,000 birds culled this early in the 2025-2026 season is unimaginable.

“We urge farmers to tighten their biosecurity urgently and take all the precautions possible to reduce infection. Make yourself aware of the symptoms and exercise vigilance because ultimately no farmer is immune to the threat of AI. AI cases have continued to be detected in both commercial and wild birds over the summer season across GB and experts are warning that this season could be the worst season since 2022,” said Mr Cuddy.

Meanwhile, West Tyrone MLAs Declan McAleer and Nicola Brogan questioned the Minister for Agriculture in the Assembly on Tuesday regarding the situation and the response from DAERA.

Mr McAleer said: “I welcome the swift, precautionary response from DAERA to help contain any potential spread.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by avian flu, and the need for everyone involved in poultry keeping, whether small-scale or commercial, to remain vigilant and maintain the highest levels of biosecurity.

“I have spoken with local poultry farmers who are understandably anxious about the potential impact on their businesses and livelihoods.

“Today, I sought reassurance from the Minister that compensation would be available for the farmer affected by the outbreak in Omagh, and I welcome his confirmation that compensation will be provided for culled birds and initial disinfection costs.”

Also speaking in the Chamber, Ms Brogan said: “I also sought further clarification from the Minister on the disease control zones currently in place. The 3km and 10km zones remain active, and any changes will be guided by veterinary advice.

“We support continued cooperation with authorities in the South, given that avian flu knows no borders.

“As we approach the winter months, when the risk of further outbreaks increases, I again urge all bird keepers to remain alert, report any signs of illness promptly, and encourage members of the public to report sightings of dead wild birds via the DAERA online tool.”

“Protecting our local poultry sector requires a collective effort, and we will continue to engage with DAERA and local farmers to ensure the necessary support and information is in place.”