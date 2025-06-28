UFU urges caution to poultry producers on new contracts

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is advising poultry producers to exercise extreme caution and thoroughly review new contracts which are being offered in conjunction with a price increase.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy, stresses the importance of understanding every detail before committing to a long-term agreement.

“We understand that producers will welcome a price increase, particularly given the current climate. However, it's crucial not to let interest in a price increase distract from carefully reviewing the contract. Producers must be fully aware of all clauses, responsibilities and potential ramifications before putting pen to paper.

“We urge poultry producers to read every word, ask every question and if anything is unclear or causes concern, seek independent legal advice. Do not sign anything until you are completely satisfied and confident with the terms. It is essential to protect your interests and ensure the long-term viability of your business.”

The UFU encourages any producer with concerns or queries to contact the UFU for guidance.

The poultry industry in Northern Ireland is a significant part of the local economy, contributing over £600 million and supporting thousands of jobs.

Recent figures show a resurgence in poultry numbers, particularly in "other poultry" categories like turkeys, ducks, and geese.

However, the sector faces challenges related to regulations, costs, and potential impacts from avian influenza