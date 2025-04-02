UFU urges government to protect NI organic eggs within UK internal market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging policymakers to immediately extend the existing feed composition derogation for organic egg producers which ends on 7 April, to prevent increased production costs and maintain the sector’s viability.

While the NI organic egg sector still operates under EU regulations, their counterparts in GB produce to the UK’s existing and less costly standards.

Currently, the derogation allows NI organic egg producers to use 95% organic feed instead of the EU-mandated 100%. However, if this is not extended, NI organic eggs will become uncompetitive against GB-produced organic eggs amounting to an industry wide burden of £420,000 - £470,000 annually. This translates to an unsustainable average increase of £16,800 - £18,800 per farm.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The vast majority of NI’s organic eggs are sold in GB, failure to extend the existing feed composition derogation will undermine our NI producers and disrupt trade within the UK internal market. Due to NI still operating under EU regulations, they are being placed on the backfoot as the standards which GB adhere to are less costly. The UK government assured us that the Windsor Framework would not undermine NI businesses, yet our industry has been left in the dark. Despite repeated requests, we have received no clear response from ministers."

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

Alongside feed regulations, organic certification bodies are moving to enforce stringent EU housing standards in NI, adding further costs and making new entrants to the sector unviable. This will exacerbate the cost disparity between NI and GB producers and could threaten the sustainability of the sector.

“To ensure local producers can remain viable, the logical approach would be for NI to follow GB organic legislation as it evolves. It’s unacceptable that GB-produced organic eggs could be sold in NI at a lower cost while NI farmers selling into GB have additional expenses due to EU legislation, it’s not sustainable. The UK government must act now to uphold the principles of the internal market and protect our farmers by ensuring a level playing field between GB and NI,” said Mr Cuddy.