UFU urges vigilance following GPS theft reports

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is warning members with GPS equipment on farm machinery that this is being targeted by thieves.

In the most recent case equipment was stolen from a County Antrim farm.

UFU legislation chair, David McCracken, said, “GPS equipment is valuable and as more farmers are using this technology to help guide farm machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters, rural thieves are being selective with the farms and agricultural dealerships they are targeting.

“The summer is busy in the farming calendar with harvest, silage and preparing land for winter fodder.

"The theft of GPS kits hinders farming operations as well as creating additional pressures for farming families. Intelligence shows offenders are willing to travel the length and breadth of Northern Ireland to steal GPS kits. They then seek buyers overseas ready to buy what equipment that has clearly been stolen.”

The UFU is urging members to take appropriate measures to protect their business. It says farmers should review and update security on farms. The advice to safeguard GPS devices, is to remove the equipment when not in use and store it away from machinery.

“Farmers should also take photographs of the kit, record serial numbers and activate pin numbers to help recover the kit, should it be stolen.

"Members can also mark the GPS devices so that they are no longer attractive for resale by adding a postcode or farm name. If you notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, contact the PSNI immediately,” said Mr McCracken.