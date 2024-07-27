UFU watch: NE Armagh Group Focus
The informal event, which has been supported by a generous main sponsor, The Donnelly Group, will be held at Richardson’s Estate at Moyallen and tickets are now available from the group office. Music on the night will be provided by Jordan McPolin and family and friends are all welcome. Proceeds raised on the night in the marquee, will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.
County Chairman and local farmer Ian Walker would like to encourage members to support the group and encourage those hoping to attend to secure their tickets now, by phoning the local office on 02838 333569 or contacting your group manager directly. There are also more sponsorship opportunities available to local businesses and the group would encourage you to make contact to explore these further.
Earlier this month, members came together to organise upcoming activities for the Winter Programme. Details are still being finalised, although it is likely a group of members will be heading to the Kingspan Stadium for an Ulster Rugby fixture, likely to be against Leinster in November and the office is taking details of those interested in attending. We would encourage members to avail of this trip which last year, ended up being one of the best matches of the season.
Farm day trips are also being organised so plenty of opportunities to get involved over the Winter months. New members are also welcome. The group recently launched a facebook page to update members and the local community on news, events and developments in the area, so please ‘like and share’ the page to spread the word. This will also be kept updated on a regular basis. For ongoing UFU queries or issues please do not hesitate to make contact with your local office and the team will be happy to assist.
