UFU watch: NE Armagh Group Focus

Action from last year's trip to Kingspan. Book your space early with the office for this years Ulster match trip.

​The North East Armagh Group on behalf of the County Armagh UFU committee members, has been finalising details for a ‘Steak BBQ and Country Music Night’ to be held on Friday, 6th September.

​The informal event, which has been supported by a generous main sponsor, The Donnelly Group, will be held at Richardson’s Estate at Moyallen and tickets are now available from the group office. Music on the night will be provided by Jordan McPolin and family and friends are all welcome. Proceeds raised on the night in the marquee, will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

County Chairman and local farmer Ian Walker would like to encourage members to support the group and encourage those hoping to attend to secure their tickets now, by phoning the local office on 02838 333569 or contacting your group manager directly. There are also more sponsorship opportunities available to local businesses and the group would encourage you to make contact to explore these further.

Earlier this month, members came together to organise upcoming activities for the Winter Programme. Details are still being finalised, although it is likely a group of members will be heading to the Kingspan Stadium for an Ulster Rugby fixture, likely to be against Leinster in November and the office is taking details of those interested in attending. We would encourage members to avail of this trip which last year, ended up being one of the best matches of the season.