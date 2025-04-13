UFU welcome Irwin Farm Supplies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed Irwin Farm Supplies as its newest corporate member.

​Irwin Farm Supplies is a family run business based in Eglish, County Tyrone which aims to serve the needs of the local farming community, offering a range of agri-products for the farm and also farm toys.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “We are thrilled to have Irwin farm supplies join the corporate membership programme, their family have been farming for over 200 years on their site. The calving sheds and other products will be of great value to our members. And with the addition of the farm toy store, they have something for all the family!”

Allison McAree, store manager and registered animal medicines advisor added: “Irwin Farm Supplies serve the local and wider agricultural community from their agri-retail store based in Eglish, Co Tyrone and we recognise the important work of the UFU and so we are delighted to come on board as corporate members. We offer a wide range of agricultural products instore and also support dairy farms with two dairy hygiene specialists who provide product recommendations and advice on many issues including, dairy hygiene, calf housing, footbath solutions and much more.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott welcomes Ross Irwin, Irwin Farm Supplies sales on board as the UFU’s newest corporate member.

“We are also proud to include our kids farm toys department within our UFU corporate membership. Kids farm toys offers a wide range of leading toy brands at affordable prices both instore and online. We offer an all year round savings club along with both delivery and collect in store options on all online orders.”

For more information visit www.kidsfarmtoys.com or contact 028 3754 9998 or check out their social media pages.