UFU West Antrim Group Focus

​On February 20th, West Antrim Group held their AGM in the Adair Arms Hotel.

​Vice-chair Christopher McCloy was elected to the position of Group Chair and James Mulholland was elected to the position of Vice Chair.

West Antrim Group would like to thank outgoing Group Chair, Marianne Buick, for her dedication and commitment over the past few years and we wish Christopher the very best for his upcoming term.

Following the AGM, UFU Membership Director Derek Lough gave an informative presentation covering what UFU are doing for members and also the benefits of being a member. To any of you who would like to become a member please contact your local Group Office.

Enjoying a cuppa at the Ballymena Show

Thank you to all members who entered the Silage Competition. The placings within West Antrim Group were as follows:

Big Bale: 1st John & David Bell; 2nd Gerard Kelly; 3rd Derek Taggart

Dairy: 1st David & Jonathan Harkness; 2nd John McNeilly; 3rd David & Ian Dunlop

Beef/Sheep: 1st Jonathan & Evelyn Sloan; 2nd George & Ian Kernohan; 3rd James McMillan

The stand at Ballymena Show proved to be a popular stop off for members

Alternative Forage: 1st David &Jonathan Harkness

Newcomer: 1st David & Jonathan Harkness

We all had a fantastic day at Ballymena Show on Sat 15 th . Members dropped into our stand, had a chat and enjoyed a cuppa. Hawthorn & Rose in Cushendall provided the catering.

We would recommend you spend the day at your local show this year and be sure to visit the UFU stand.

The remaining shows include: