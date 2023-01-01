UFU winter roadshow dates announced

UFU president David Brown said: “2022 has brought many shocks to the market place, looking towards 2023, we will undoubtedly continue to see significant challenges at farm level.

"We anticipate further details on future agriculture policy, the outworking of the climate bill, the TB strategy, and the long awaited ammonia consultation, amongst other things. It is vital that farmers are at the core of these discussions.

"Change is inevitable but with the guidance and support of our membership, the UFU will lobby tirelessly to secure the best outcomes for the future of our family farms across Northern Ireland, enabling the agriculture industry as a whole to flourish.

The UFU presidential team

“We will keep the meetings as open as possible, ensuring members have the opportunity to ask questions and make their voices known. Every farmer can make a positive contribution, helping to shape the direction we take.”

The dates and venues for the 2023 UFU winter roadshows are as follows:

 County Derry/Londonderry, Monday 9 January, The Lodge, Coleraine, 8pm

 County Antrim, Wednesday 11 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm

 County Tyrone, Monday 16 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm

 County Armagh, Wednesday 18 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm

 County Fermanagh, Monday 23 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm

 County Down, Wednesday 25 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, 8pm

