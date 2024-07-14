UFU women in agriculture profile featuring Leanne Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Place you call home:

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Lisburn, County Antrim.

Occupation:

I work full-time as a scientific officer, as part of the dairy technical research team within the livestock production sciences branch at the Agri-Food and Bio-sciences Institute (AFBI) at Hillsborough.

Leanne Green pictured at Balmoral Show

Farming commodity:

I started my own herd of pedigree beef shorthorns under the Derriaghy Beef Shorthorns prefix in 2019. Since then, I have built the herd up to nine cattle.

How did you become involved in farming?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2014, I spent eight years studying agriculture full-time at Greenmount and Queens University, after changing from a career in hairdressing at the age of 28. I recently graduated with a BSc (Hons) agricultural technology with professional studies. David Alexander was my lecturer teaching beef production. Having spent years listening to David talking about his Beef Shorthorn herd, I always joke that he is to blame for sparking my interest within the breed. In reality, I have always had a keen interest in Beef Shorthorn cattle.

Earliest farming memory:

When I was younger, my favourite time of the week was going to Clogher Livestock Market with Daddy early on a Saturday morning. I can still remember him bidding on a Friesian bullock that had caught my eye, and I was just delighted to bring him home. I also remember daddy making hay one summer and sitting high up on the bales when bringing them in.

What personal characteristics did you develop from agriculture?

Working within the agricultural sector has developed my key characteristics of determination, resilience, and a strong work ethic.

Life lesson you learnt from farming:

To always expect the unexpected.

What do you enjoy most about the farming lifestyle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I just love the buzz and the build-up to the agricultural shows. Seeing your stock in prime condition is really rewarding. The shows are also a great chance to socialise and have a bit of craic with the other exhibitors and farmers. After a day’s work, I love nothing more than going out to my cattle.

Describe a farmer in three words:

Hardworking, resilient, and committ

What would you like the public to know about Northern Ireland farming?

Farming in Northern Ireland has a fundamental influence upon economic, environmental and social matters. Around 75 per cent of our countryside is used for agricultural purposes, this makes farming the largest single production sector; with meat, dairy and eggs accounting for over 80% of its output. It is more than just a job or source of income; it is a way of life for a significant proportion of the population.

Over the last few years, however, volatility in the prices paid to farmers for their produce has caused significant problems for the industry. Often, farmers see their profits squeezed by other partners in the supply chain, while market uncertainty across sectors has wreaked havoc with farm gate prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could give farmers/farming families/farming community one piece of advice, what would it be?

To enjoy what you do and take each day as it comes as there are plenty of challenges within agriculture.

What would you say to others who are considering a career in the agriculture industry?

To just go for it! From my own experience I took a career change as a hairdresser of thirteen years at the age of twenty-eight to then go and study agriculture full time for eight years, which has now led me to working my dream job within dairy research. The agricultural industry offers lots of opportunities across a varied range of sectors, so choose something that interests you.

What are your hopes for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry?

That Northern Ireland will be recognised as being a key part of the UK food production chain.