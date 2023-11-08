The Ulster Grassland Society’s Autumn Meeting took place recently at Draynes Farm, Glenavy Road, Lisburn hosted by Michael Drayne and family.

On the day over 100 members and friends from all over Northern Ireland and further afield enjoyed an excellent visit to see the state of the art processing facility for milk, cream and ice cream before touring the farm and viewing the Holstein dairy herd.

Visitors enjoyed a welcome cup of tea/coffee before being welcomed by Ulster Grassland Society President David Linton who introduced Michael Drayne to the assembled crowd. Michael added his welcome and outlined the farming history of the Drayne family and their acquisition of the present farm in 1932 and subsequent establishment of a milk distribution/retail round in the Lisburn area. Since then the farm and dairy has been developed with further plans outlined on current expansion of both the dairy herd and milk processing business.

The dairy presently processes over 7m litres annually mainly bottling which is retailed locally to shops, restaurants and supermarkets with the milk plant processing 5,000 litres per hour to produce Full Skim, Semi Skim,Whole Milk, Whipping Cream and Double cream. Plans were also outlined to double processing plant capacity thereby increasing efficiency of the operation. The ice cream business was established around eight years ago with the focus on a high fat premium ice cream which has proved very successful. The tour of the plant was led by Michael and Sean Drayne with good questions from visitors after leaving the factory.

The dairy herd comprises 120 Holstein dairy cows with expansion to 170 cows planned to maximise output from the three Lely A4 robots in place. Extensive use is made of sexed semen particularly on maiden heifers (synchronised at 13/14 months to calve down at 24 months) and the top performing cows. Triple beef semen is also used with an Aberdeen Angus bulls running with heifers and some Viking Red semen introduced with the first calves on the ground. The focus in bull selection is increasing longevity and total lifetime yield in addition to high combined fat and protein figures.The farm works closely with their vets with regular scanning visits and pre-breeding checks. Herd health is also very important with animals vaccinated for IBR, BVD and Leptospirosis with routine monitoring for other herd health issues

During the tour of the farm silage management and nutrition was outlined by Mary-Jane Robinson from Thompsons with day to day herd and grassland management covered by Chris Wright, Farm Manager. During these presentations lots of discussion took place with plenty of questions from visitors.

Cows are fed during the winter by diet feeder with diets uploaded and monitored via the Keenan In-Touch system with a customised blend fed alongside an 18% compound nut. Feed tables for all cows and heifers allow build-up and transition onto feed to yield. A liquid dispenser also allows fresh cows to be further supplemented with a liquid energy source.

A three cut silage system is in place along with wholecrop wheat with a target to cut grass and ensile within 24 hours. Consideration is being given at present to adopting a four cut silage system to improve silage quality. Milking cows are currently being fed 32 or 38 kgs of fresh silage (first cut) along with whole crop, straw, Draynes blend and toasted soya hulls.

On the farm grassland is reseeded every 7-10 years with lower yielding fields prioritised (<12T DM/Ha) with a break crop of wheat utilised in the rotation. Again lots of discussion on grassland management as would be expected from a visit by UGS members.

At the conclusion of the visit a vote of thanks to the Drayne family and staff was proposed by UGS President Elect John Egerton before visitors enjoyed an excellent lunch prepared by Simply Irresistible, accompanied by Draynes ice cream, before heading for home and reflecting on a very enjoyable and informative visit.

1 . 1587B7E8-F64E-40F0-B48E-ABCB6345BBC0.jpeg Mary-Jane Robinson from Thompsons discusses nutrition during the UGS visit to Draynes Farm, Lisburn. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . 4F8F1F95-1C8B-4308-A4F8-9BAA008D484F.jpeg Lynne and Jack Johnston from Ahoghill were amongst the visitors to the recent UGS visit to Draynes Farm at Lisburn. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

3 . E0E9C33C-5C4B-4A22-B314-31DA73A3539C.jpeg Chris Wright, Farm Manager, addresses visitors during the UGS visit to Draynes Farm. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

4 . BE47B013-AB72-4205-BF5C-028E10A728FD.jpeg Visitors listen intently during the UGS Autumn Meeting at Draynes Farm, Lisburn. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales