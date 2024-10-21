Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biggest number of UK red meat exporters for a decade have been flying the flag for beef, lamb and pork at the world’s leading trade show.

Thirteen red meat export businesses have joined the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) at the SIAL trade show in Paris, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, to promote beef, lamb and pork.

AHDB’s export team has also provided support for dairy export businesses at the show, which boasts 11 halls for 10 industry food sectors, attracting buyers from countries across the world.

UK red meat and dairy exports in 2023 were worth £1.7 billion and £1.8 billion, respectively. The show provided the platform for export businesses and the AHDB team to fly the flag for UK red meat and dairy, connect with existing buyers and meet new potential customers to help ensure UK beef, lamb, pork and dairy continue to flourish on the global stage.

Graham Wilkinson, AHDB CEO

More than 200 delegates were also due to join AHDB for its 30th British Red Meat Dinner on the evening of October 21, attended by HM Ambassador to France Dame Menna Rawlings DCMG CVO. The annual dinner coincides with the SIAL show, providing guests with the chance to sample dishes featuring UK red meat and dairy.

Graham Wilkinson, AHDB CEO, said: “I’m delighted so many red meat exporters have joined us at SIAL for its milestone 60th anniversary and that we’ve also been able to support our colleagues in the dairy sector, showcasing our world-class produce.

“For the red meat sector, exports play a key role in balancing the carcase, enabling us to fully maximise global opportunities for our products, from shipping premium products to fifth quarter. SIAL provides our exporters with the ideal platform to showcase what we have to offer while connecting with buyers from around the world to grow further trade opportunities.

“Following hot on the heels from our support last month for the DBT-led Dairy Showcase, our attendance at SIAL underlines AHDB’s commitment to working with industry and government to help ensure opportunities for UK red meat and dairy exports are maximised in markets the world over.

A busy stand in Paris

“SIAL is the shopwindow to the world for our products and we, as an organisation, are proud to offer valuable on-the-ground support at events like this that can deliver tangible positive business outcomes.”

SIAL has also seen the further roll-out of AHDB’s Quality Meat from Britain branding in Europe to communicate consistent messaging around provenance and high production standards of red meat.

Graham added: “We’ve got world-class products to share with the world. Our Quality Meat from Britain branding has already been used extensively and well received in other key markets from Asia to the Americas. Rolling this branding out in Europe will ensure consistency of message of what our red meat sectors have to offer, and what better place to showcase that than at the leading trade show

“The value of red meat and dairy exports are a testament to the effectiveness of the collaborative approach between AHDB, industry and government, and we will continue our work to enhance the UK’s reputation as supplier of high-quality red meat, variety meat and dairy to build on this.”

A busy SIAL in Paris

Further details about export opportunities for UK dairy and red meat in specific regions around the world can be found in the AHDB analysis Prospects for UK agri-food exports.

Further information about AHDB international trade development work can be found on the Exports page of the AHDB website.