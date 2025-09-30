Ulster Bank confirmed as headline sponsor for Women in Agriculture event

Mary O’Neill, Business Development Manager, Ulster Bank; Kayleigh Ashton-Meek, Policy Officer, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Tracey McElroy, Senior Relationship Manager, Ulster Bank and Denise Kelso, Rural Affairs Chair, Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union will host a Women in Agriculture conference next month and Ulster Bank has been confirmed as the headline sponsor of the event.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at CAFRE Loughry Campus on Thursday October 23rd, the event will showcase the contribution women make to the local agriculture sector here and explore how to encourage more women to think about a future career in agri.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Cultivating a healthier future’ and attendees can expect headline addresses from Emily McGowan of Millbank Farm; Nicola Wordie, a Scottish farming influencer who set up Livestock FarmHer, and Lorna Sixsmith and dairy farmer and writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the speakers a number of panel discussions will also form part of the day’s programme, exploring issues such as veterinary support, human health and finance.

Heather Patterson, Rural Affairs Chair at the UFU explained that since the conference began in 2019, it has grown from strength to strength but there is still more work to be done to support women who play a vital role in the sector.

“Our Women in Agriculture Conference is above all a celebration of the talent, resilience and leadership of women in the agri industry and a chance to acknowledge the hugely important role women play in farm businesses which can often go unnoticed. We want to showcase that a career in agriculture can be a fruitful one and hopefully inspire the next generation of female farmers, growers and producers.

“It is also an opportunity to come together as a sector, reflect on the progress made to date and discuss how we can work together to break down some of the barriers which are still preventing many women fulfilling their potential in this industry. We have three incredible speakers lined up who have each forged their own paths within the farming industry and are great examples of the success we want to promote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to our partners at Ulster Bank for helping us deliver what promises to be a great event and for supporting women in agriculture to thrive.”

Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank are pleased to partner with the Ulster Farmers’ Union as principal sponsor of the Women in Agriculture conference and look forward to a great day of sharing experiences, learning and connecting with women across the industry.

“Food and Agriculture represent one of the most significant contributors to our local economy and yet women account for just over 20% of the agricultural workforce, so it’s clear that more needs to be done to address the imbalance.

“As one of the largest supporters of agriculture in Northern Ireland, we are committed to working with partners, such as the UFU, to better support women in the sector and ensuring they have access to finance, education and training and are given due recognition for the work they do.”

Tickets are still available for the conference and can be purchased directly from the Ulster Farmers’ Union website www.ufuni.org at a cost of £25 for members and £30 for non-members.