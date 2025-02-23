Ulster Farmers Union County Antrim dinner raises over £6,000 for Motor Neurone Disease Association NI
Following a sumptuous meal, guests enjoyed music provided by Sam Stewart.
The UFU County Antrim Branch extends heartfelt thanks to the team at the Rose Park Hotel, to all attendees, and to the many businesses that generously donated auction items, raffle prizes, and contributions.
Special thanks also go to Scott Edmondson, who did a fantastic job as the auctioneer.This year, the chosen charity was the Motor Neurone Disease Association Northern Ireland, and an outstanding total of £6,237.30 was raised on the evening.
These funds will go towards supporting those affected by this debilitating disease and their families.The UFU County Antrim Branch would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed in any way to making the event such a success.
Pictured – Stephen Thompson, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Board of the Motor Neurone Disease Association accepts a cheque from, Hilary Maybin, Group Manager of the Ulster Farmers Union, and Harry Millar, UFU County Antrim Chairman.