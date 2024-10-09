Ulster Grassland Society heads west for Autumn visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival with the farm walk commencing at 11.30am sharp.
Beef and sheep production were the main enterprises on the farm until 1977 when the decision was made to commence milk production. Since then, the dairy herd has expanded to around 170 cows along with followers. The cows are crossbred – Holstein x Fleckvieh x Norwegian Red.
There are two calving blocks, Autumn and Spring, with sexed semen used for replacements with the remainder of the herd mated to beef bulls. The beef cross calves are sold at about three weeks of age to an established outlet.
There are lots of innovative technologies used on the farm along with a very high standard of grassland management. There is also on-farm energy regeneration with solar panels and both wind and water turbines.
The event will conclude with a BBQ meal on the farm at around 1.30pm (The cost is £15 for members and £20 for non-members.)
Animal Health and Biosecurity
In order to help prevent the spread of disease between farms it is essential that visitors have clean wellington boots and a change of clothes from those used on the home farm.
Booking
Prior booking is essential and can be made via the UGS website or by text or phone to George Reid on 07920037910 or [email protected]
Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton looks forward to welcoming both members and non-members to this final UGS event for 2024 at the Pollock’s farm near Castlederg.