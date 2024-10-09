Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Grassland Society’s autumn meeting will be a visit to Howard and Jessica Pollock’s dairy farm at Castlederg on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024 commencing at 11.00am.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival with the farm walk commencing at 11.30am sharp.

Beef and sheep production were the main enterprises on the farm until 1977 when the decision was made to commence milk production. Since then, the dairy herd has expanded to around 170 cows along with followers. The cows are crossbred – Holstein x Fleckvieh x Norwegian Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two calving blocks, Autumn and Spring, with sexed semen used for replacements with the remainder of the herd mated to beef bulls. The beef cross calves are sold at about three weeks of age to an established outlet.

Host farmer Jessica Pollock from Castlederg pictured with UGS President John Egerton ahead of the Society’s visit on 22nd October

There are lots of innovative technologies used on the farm along with a very high standard of grassland management. There is also on-farm energy regeneration with solar panels and both wind and water turbines.

The event will conclude with a BBQ meal on the farm at around 1.30pm (The cost is £15 for members and £20 for non-members.)

Animal Health and Biosecurity

In order to help prevent the spread of disease between farms it is essential that visitors have clean wellington boots and a change of clothes from those used on the home farm.

UGS President John Egerton pictured right with host farmer Jessica Pollock ahead of the Society’s farm walk at Castlederg along with George Reid, UGS Secretary

Booking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior booking is essential and can be made via the UGS website or by text or phone to George Reid on 07920037910 or [email protected]

Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton looks forward to welcoming both members and non-members to this final UGS event for 2024 at the Pollock’s farm near Castlederg.