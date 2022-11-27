Ulster Ram Breeders annual dinner and presentation of trophies
The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association held their annual dinner and presentation of trophies on Friday, 18th November in the Ross Park Hotel, Kells.
Blackface secretary Mark Smyth welcomed everyone and after a lovely meal URBA Chairman Robert Dick called upon his wife Isabel to give out the trophies.
Border Leicester Section:
Rev RJ McIlmoye MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – David & Liz Mawhinney
Challenge Cup– David & Liz Mawhinney
J.B. Kirkpatrick Perpetual Bowl - David & Liz Mawhinney
Allam Cup – James Aiken
J Thompson & Son Tankard for the Champion – David & Liz Mawhinney
Shearling Cup for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – David & Liz Mawhinney
Jacob Horner Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – George Knox
Thompson Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – James Aiken
Anderson Cup for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – David & Liz Mawhinney
Farming Life Award for the Top Priced Sheep – George Knox
Sir Robert Anderson Cup for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – Harold Dickey
McKee Salver Tray for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Stephen Wallace
Blackface Section
Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth
Rev. R.J. McIlmoyle (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Russell Smyth
Joe Smyth Memorial Cup – Russell Smyth
J Thompson & Sons Tankard, Champion Shearling – Russell Smyth
McMurtry Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth
J.A. McClelland & Sons (AUTS) LTD Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion – Sam Adams
Samuel White Memorial Challenge Cup, Best Pair of Shearlings – Sam Adams
The Parkmore Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Tom Adams
Ulster Wools Farm Suppliers Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Tom Adams
The John Thompson Cup, Champion Ram Lamb – Sean Og McCusker
J. Thompson & Sons Tankard for the champion lamb – Sean Og McCusker
Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion Ram Lamb – B & P McEvoy
The Coleman Perpetual Challenge Shield – Joe Adams
Alexander C. Gibson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Sam Adams
U.R.B.A. Rose bowl for the overall champion of champions – Russell Smyth
Halfway House Bar Rose bowl for the reserve champion of champions – Sean Og McCusker
Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth then presented Isabel with a bouquet of flowers and Mark thanked everyone for attending.
