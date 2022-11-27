Ulster Ram Breeders annual dinner and presentation of trophies

Blackface secretary Mark Smyth welcomed everyone and after a lovely meal URBA Chairman Robert Dick called upon his wife Isabel to give out the trophies.

Border Leicester Section:

Rev RJ McIlmoye MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – David & Liz Mawhinney

George Knox being presented his Border Leicester Trophies from Isabel Dick

Challenge Cup– David & Liz Mawhinney

J.B. Kirkpatrick Perpetual Bowl - David & Liz Mawhinney

Allam Cup – James Aiken

J Thompson & Son Tankard for the Champion – David & Liz Mawhinney

Robert Dick, URBA Chairman and Isabel Dick presenting Mark Smyth with his Blackface Trophies

Shearling Cup for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – David & Liz Mawhinney

Jacob Horner Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – George Knox

Thompson Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – James Aiken

Anderson Cup for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – David & Liz Mawhinney

Tom Adams receiving his Trophy from URBA Secertary Mark Smyth, URBA Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin presenting Sam Adams his Trophy at the URBA Dinner

Farming Life Award for the Top Priced Sheep – George Knox

Sir Robert Anderson Cup for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – Harold Dickey

McKee Salver Tray for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Stephen Wallace

Blackface Section

Robert Dick, URBA Chairman, Paul McEvoy, Isabel Dick, Sean and Recko McCusker and Thomas Harkin URBA Blackface Chairman

Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth

Rev. R.J. McIlmoyle (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Russell Smyth

Joe Smyth Memorial Cup – Russell Smyth

J Thompson & Sons Tankard, Champion Shearling – Russell Smyth

McMurtry Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth

J.A. McClelland & Sons (AUTS) LTD Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion – Sam Adams

Isabel Dick presenting Harold Dickey his Border Leicester Trophy at the URBA Dinner

Samuel White Memorial Challenge Cup, Best Pair of Shearlings – Sam Adams

The Parkmore Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Tom Adams

Ulster Wools Farm Suppliers Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Tom Adams

The John Thompson Cup, Champion Ram Lamb – Sean Og McCusker

J. Thompson & Sons Tankard for the champion lamb – Sean Og McCusker

Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion Ram Lamb – B & P McEvoy

The Coleman Perpetual Challenge Shield – Joe Adams

Alexander C. Gibson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Sam Adams

U.R.B.A. Rose bowl for the overall champion of champions – Russell Smyth

Halfway House Bar Rose bowl for the reserve champion of champions – Sean Og McCusker

Border Leicester secretary Sonya Smyth then presented Isabel with a bouquet of flowers and Mark thanked everyone for attending.

James and Cynthia Aiken receiving their Border Leicester Trophies from Isabel Dick

Robert Dick URBA Chairman, Stephen Wallace receiving his Border Leicester Trophy from Isabel Dick.