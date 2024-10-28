Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is no doubt we have had a difficult season for silage making.

In recent years, our warmer, wetter climate has made growing and harvesting crops tricky. However, what are the effects of these weather conditions on silage preservation, storage and feed-out?

The warm and wet weather has resulted in the development of moulds both in the field, and in silage pits. The problem with moulds is that they produce mycotoxins, which are poisons. There are more than 300 types of mycotoxin that can threaten cow health and performance. As moulds are composed of very small particles, it’s important to remember that even if moulds are not visible to the naked eye, they may still be present and producing mycotoxins.

Based on recent MycoCheck feed sample results, the probability that winter feed will contain some level of at least one mycotoxin is high. It has shown 73% of wholecrop and maize silages contain at least one mycotoxin, while more specifically, 92% of maize silages contain at least one mycotoxin at medium to high level. MycoCheck is a free, accredited lab service available to help you understand mycotoxin burden in a wide range of feed materials.

Figure 1 - Risks associated with various mycotoxins

In our local climate, we have seen greater development of fusarium moulds, particularly in wholecrop silages. These moulds are red in colour, making them relatively easy to spot.

Fusarium moulds produce deoxynivalenol (DON), T2 and zearalenone (ZON) mycotoxins. Even during warm and dry periods, like we have occasionally during summer, other types of fusarium moulds develop, which produce for example, aflatoxin mycotoxins. So, the weather is always right for mycotoxins, and moulds can survive in changeable conditions.

It has been estimated that over 80% of mycotoxins are formed pre-harvest with mould growth being present on the leaf, stalk, or grain of the plant or in the soil. When the crop is harvested, the mould is dispersed through the feed. This allows the mycotoxins to be present in the feed without being visible,so the threat often goes unnoticed.

With forages being a key origin of mycotoxin burden, it is important to be prepared for winter feeding by analysing forages to understand mycotoxin load and requirements for intervention. Also, certain mycotoxins are known to have combined negative effects when present together in feed materials, making them more toxic to animals. MycoCheck reports take this into consideration and calculate risk based on individual and combined mycotoxin load.

Anna Millar, Trident MicroNutri

The impact these mycotoxins have on animal performance include depressed immunity, reduced feed intake, reproductive problems, swollen hocks and mucus tags (pieces of gut wall) in the manure. All have a major impact on milk yield, growth, and fertility.

Other indicators include chronic lameness, including foot lesions that won’t heal, and there are links with increased somatic cell count and mastitis, as immune function is compromised by mycotoxins.

It is important to note that even a low risk of mycotoxins still means there is a risk to animal health and performance, with the potential to negatively impact the farm’s profitability.

If clinical signs of mycotoxicosis are noticed, or if animal performance is not as expected then the best approach is to feed a mycotoxin binder such as Ultrasorb R. The unique combination of ingredients in this product are designed to detoxify and bind the major toxins which affect animal health and performance.

It is important to be aware that some mycotoxins are easier to bind than others. For example, a simple clay binder will bind afla toxin quite easily, whereas DON is much more difficult to bind.

The ingredients in Ultrasorb R have been specifically selected to be effective against a range of mycotoxins, including DON and ZON, with a combination of clays, yeast cell wall and yeast extract providing the ideal components to combat those mycotoxins regularly found in silages.