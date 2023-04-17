Unique opportunity to buy calves from Prehen’s top cow families

Selling at Dungannon on Thursday 20th April are an extra special group of 12 young heifer calves from top cow families. They were born between end of August and end of November 2022.

Stuart Smith said: “We are offering a consignment of heifer calves from our renowned Froukje, Saskia, Heather and Massia cow families, all of which have sold numerous bulls to pedigree and commercial breeders and AI studs throughout the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is the first time we have offered a selection of females from these proven and successful cow family lines at public auction. We have only ever sold a few privately, with the exception of Prehen Mascol Froukje 2 PI ET *TV sold for 5,800gns at the Causeway Classic Sale at Balmoral in August 2010.”

Prehen Goldwyn Froukje ET EX94 (3) 58* LP90 SP has bred two number one GPLI cows, and is the dam of the successful UK proven bull Prehen Omen.

The Prehen consignment includes eight calves from the renowned Froukje family. This family is the backbone of the herd, and started with the Matriarch, Prehen Goldwyn Froukje.

There are over 300 females registered under the Prehen Froukje name, with the Goldwyn Froukje having gained 58 Star Brood Status, with many of her daughters following suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the calves offered for sale is Prehen Hercules Froukje 3. Her dam has 11 Stars, her Granddam 22 Stars, and then follows the Goldwyn Froukje with 58 Stars.

Another two special calves selling are granddaughters from probably the best Goldwyn Froukje daughter, Prehen AltaBarney Froukje EX90, a former No.1 Genomic Cow in the UK.

Prehen Altabarney Froukje EX90 is a former number one genomic cow in the UK. Two of her granddaughters sell at Dungannon on 20th April.

Also catalogued for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale are two calves from the Saskia family, and one each from the Heather and Massia cow families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The calves featured in the catalogue are sired by Hercules, Citizen, Elevated Red, Aladdin, Wheelhouse and Elver-P.

Photographs and more information about the calves will be posted on the Prehen Holsteins Facebook in the coming days.

The Prehen Herd is also offering four bulls fit for service.