United Feeds add to their commercial team

Isaac comes from a Beef and Sheep farm near Crumlin, Co. Antrim.

He has a keen interest in all ruminant livestock production and after graduating from CAFRE, Greenmount he has worked locally contracting and on dairy and beef farms whilst building a small herd of pedigree British Blue cattle on the home farm under the Breezemount Herd prefix.

The Breezemount Herd was awarded the runner-up title in the 2022 NI British Blue Herd of the Year Competition.

United Feeds' Chloe Kyle and Isaac Ward

Isaac will service an area in South Antrim and North Down and he can be contacted by telephone on 07900 248425 or email at [email protected]

United Feeds have further strengthened their on-farm services with the addition of a Commercial Agronomist to the team.

A graduate of Queens University, Chloe Kyle joins the business following several years in the fertiliser industry both in Northern Ireland and New Zealand.

Chloe’s role will be to support local farms in managing and optimising performance from their soil, chemical fertiliser, and organic manures.

Commenting on her appointment Chloe said: “Grass is a Northern Ireland farmer’s cheapest feed source available and in the United Feeds business we are fully committed to ensuring farmers receive the benefits of the latest innovation and technology available from global research.

"My role will be to assist farmers and the advisory team to put this theory and technology into practice on farm to achieve maximum efficiency as we strive to meet sustainability targets in the years ahead.”

