UPDATE - Alternative arrangements in place during Strangford Ferry suspension

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Strangford Lough Ferry Service will be suspended from Monday 14 October 2024 for five weeks whilst essential health and safety work is carried out at the slipways in Portaferry and Strangford.

Alternative arrangements for passengers include;

- A bus substitution for Assumption Grammar School pupils who normally travel on the ferry service will depart from Portaferry at 7.45am with the collection and drop off point to be confirmed, and;

- A passenger-only ferry operating a reduced timetable with last sailing from Portaferry at 6.45pm daily.

The Department recognises the importance of the Strangford Lough Ferry Service for local communities and understands the inconvenience that these essential works will cause.

Related topics:Portaferry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice