Strangford Lough Ferry Service will be suspended from Monday 14 October 2024 for five weeks whilst essential health and safety work is carried out at the slipways in Portaferry and Strangford.

Alternative arrangements for passengers include;

- A bus substitution for Assumption Grammar School pupils who normally travel on the ferry service will depart from Portaferry at 7.45am with the collection and drop off point to be confirmed, and;

- A passenger-only ferry operating a reduced timetable with last sailing from Portaferry at 6.45pm daily.

The Department recognises the importance of the Strangford Lough Ferry Service for local communities and understands the inconvenience that these essential works will cause.