Update on ​NE Armagh

​A group of NE Armagh farmers and friends visited Teemore Engineering in Fermanagh back in October.

​Members were given an interesting tour of the company’s headquarters and an insight into their innovative product range which has enabled the business to grow successfully over the last 50 years. The group also made a visit in the area to John Edgerton’s farm. A suckler, sheep and award-winning grassland specialist, John gave an overview of his farm enterprise, which he runs in partnership with two sons.

The Group has been able to give recent donations to charitable causes in the area through the NFU Mutual Giving Fund. A cheque presentation was made to both Links Counselling and Mullavilly Baby Basics. Both charities contribute vital services and support to the local community and these funds were gratefully received by both organisations.

Closing 2024, a rugby trip was organised to the highly anticipated match between Ulster v Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium. Unfortunately the result did not go in Ulster’s favour with a defeat in what was a tight contest between the two rival sides. An enjoyable evening out was had by all that attended and the outing was a real family affair.

NE Armagh Chairman Nigel Rainey with Emma McMahon and Ray Foy of Teemore Engineering during a recent visit.

This month, an afternoon visit has been organised to Hunniford Farms on 23rd January at 1pm. The focus of the visit will be on carbon calculations and a tour of a recently constructed beef unit at the farm. Please contact the office so we can gauge numbers for a light lunch on site. Members will also receive communications about a County Armagh tractor run which will take place on 25th January 2025. The group would like to encourage members to participate in this UK wide day of action in protest against the recent inheritance tax changes impacting on the farming community. Keep an eye on social media for updated information and the County Armagh planned route. Registration on the day will open at 12.30pm from the starting point at Edenaveys Industrial Estate, Edenaveys Road, Armagh.

For further information on any upcoming activities or please contact Kirsty at the Group Office on 02838 333569 or your Group Manager directly.