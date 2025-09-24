Updated: ATO carry out controlled explosion in Co Antrim school classroom

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 15:37 BST
stock imageplaceholder image
stock image
Ammunition Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance at a school in Randalstown today, Wednesday 24th September.

Police received a report that, following a routine safety inspection, a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance had been discovered in a science classroom at a school in the Craigstown Road area of Randalstown today, Wednesday 24th September.

Most Popular

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said: “The explosion passed without incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice