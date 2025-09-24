Updated: ATO carry out controlled explosion in Co Antrim school classroom
Ammunition Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance at a school in Randalstown today, Wednesday 24th September.
Police received a report that, following a routine safety inspection, a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance had been discovered in a science classroom at a school in the Craigstown Road area of Randalstown today, Wednesday 24th September.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said: “The explosion passed without incident.
“We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.
“I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”