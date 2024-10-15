Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Current pressures on nature in Northern Ireland are unsustainable and urgent action is needed to protect and improve the environment for this and future generations, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has said.

In a report published today (Tuesday, 15 October) the OEP has systematically assessed the drivers and pressures impacting upon nature, and identified the relevant challenges associated with particular sectors of the economy.

Dame Glenys Stacey, Chair of the OEP said: “Nature sustains the Northern Ireland economy and the health, wealth and wellbeing of its people. Protecting the natural environment is therefore fundamental to achieving economic and social goals.

“More and more has been demanded of the environment over many years, and it is now clear that more pressure has been applied than the land and water can bear.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

“Government must act urgently and decisively, not only to reverse a lifetime of environmental degradation and to restore the diversity of Northern Ireland’s habitats and species, but also to ensure a sustainable agri-food industry and wider economy. Failure to do so risks a heavy toll on the prosperity and well-being of future generations.”

The report finds that the two principal pressures causing biodiversity loss are land use change and pollution, closely linked to agricultural intensification. Excess nutrients, in the form of fertilisers and animal wastes from farming and from sewage, are the main forms of pollution having an impact. The report finds that agri-industry in its current form is making unsustainable demands on the environment.

Alongside agriculture and sewage management, other issues contributing to on-going biodiversity loss include waste management, resource extraction, urban development and chemical pollution.

The Office for Environmental Protection identifies three areas where action should be prioritised:

- Reduce pollution by nutrients from farming and sewage. Northern Ireland has an unsustainable nutrient surplus.

- Change land use to restore habitats. Most seminatural habitats have been destroyed or become fragmented by land use change. A focus on restoration and nature-positive land use change is essential.

- Reduce material and ecological footprints. The extraction, consumption and disposal of raw materials are causing widespread damage to biodiversity within Northern Ireland and beyond.

Malcolm Beatty, the OEP’s Northern Ireland non-Executive Board Member, said: “To know how best to act, government must first know well enough how things are, and why they are as they are. We hope this assessment provides government with the comprehensive and timely assessment it needs to plan for the future.

“It is such a crucial time, with Northern Ireland’s first Environmental Improvement Plan now in place and other important steps due to follow soon, including the much-needed Nutrients Action Programme, River Basin Management Plans, Nature Recovery Strategy, and Farming with Nature scheme.

“There is an opportunity now for Government to lead in renewing the relationship with the natural environment here. It is an opportunity too important to squander.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has acknowledged the latest report and says that whilst change is already happening, we cannot be complacent and need to move at pace to address environmental issues in Northern Ireland.

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir said: “I acknowledge this report which provides a comprehensive and accurate overview of the current issues that need to be addressed to support nature recovery.

“It is clear that we must change practices which contribute to the loss of our valuable habitats. Recommendations ranging from reduction of pollution from both agriculture and sewage, as well as changing land use to increase biodiversity in rural and urban areas are unsurprising.

“The agriculture sector is already making moves towards addressing many of the issues in this report, and we as Government must continue to provide both the right policies and financial support to place us on the correct path to reverse environmental degradation.”

The Minister continued: “In recent months, I have made significant progress by receiving approval for the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, as well as the Environmental Improvement Plan, serving as Northern Ireland’s first Environment Strategy.

“We all know more needs to be done quickly and I am determined to work together with others to turnaround the situation.”