Martin Cunningham and his father Eugene are farming 110 suckler cows on 300 acres in the Belfast Hills, County Antrim.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For them, focusing on improving their herd’s genetics has been crucial to their ease of management and performance of weaned calves.

Simmental has been the breed of choice for their suckler cows which has improved maternal characteristics of their herd. This has included greater fertility, milk production and has promoted a larger frame in their females for improved calving ease. Conditions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cunninghams farm close to Hannahstown in the Belfast Hills where conditions can be challenging, and the grazing season tends to be short. Typically, their ground has extremes of being both very dry and wet in parts, but high levels of exposure dictate a longer housing period. The harsh conditions mean grass growth doesn’t begin until around May and quality drops off in October, so their management is important to ensure they are adding value to their cattle as much as possible.

Martin and Eugene Cunningham with their herd of commercial Simmental sucklers at Catcairn Livestock, County Antrim

Calving

The suckler system focuses on calving heifers beginning approximately in October, sired to a Limousin bull. On second calving, cows then give birth from December in the following year onwards to a Simmental sire. This later calving best suits their grazing management so cows and calves can be turned out to grass sooner. All calving takes place indoors to allow for warmer conditions and monitoring of cows approaching calving.

This year, they have kept 17 heifers as replacements. Replacements are chosen with most emphasis on length, body depth, good locomotion and foot health as well as pelvic width. Ideally, heifers are weighing approximately 600kg at bulling for the first time.

Selling as weanlings

Some typical pedigree and commercial Simmentals

All calves are sold as weanlings typically in late summer and Autumn months before housing. They aim to sell calves at around 400kg either at suck calf market sales or privately. Bull calves remain entire to maintain as much liveweight as possible to maximise value.

Simmental

Advertisement

Advertisement

Using Simmental breeding has been a huge asset to the Cunninghams. They run three Simmental bulls with their cows, one of which, is a son of Kilbride Farm Delboy. They have noticed heavier weaning weights and better shape from their calves from Simmental dams.

Martin explains that using Simmental “makes the job easier, with less manpower required per cow”.

Some typical pedigree and commercial Simmentals

Increasing the size of frame of his cows has been an aim for the Cunningham’s which has helped with calving ease. He commented that his cows are “calving themselves” and he is pleased with the vigour of newborn calves, quickly off the ground and looking to suck.

Also, fertility of his females has improved which has been beneficial in keeping a tighter calving block. Notably, they have noticed a greater prolificacy and more frequent incidence of twins in his herd which has helped profitability. With milkier cows, calves are well provided for, and growth is well promoted.

Plans for the future

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin and Eugene plan to keep expanding their herd and building genetic merit through Simmental breeding. He is also planning to establish a pedigree line of Simmentals and plans to continue keeping his best heifers as replacements.

Some typical pedigree and commercial Simmentals

To maximise the productivity of their farm, they have plans to reseed the hill ground which hasn’t been done in around 200 years.

Upcoming Sale

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders are holding their annual Autumn sale in Swatragh Cattle Market on Friday, 27th October. There is a strong lineup, consisting of 30 pedigree heifers, 11 bulls and a selection of 30 + commercial heifers.

The pedigree entry contains consignments from some of the UK’s top herds to include, Glenock, Dunrock, Robgill, Kilmore, Derrycallaghan, Knockreagh, Coolcran, Breaghey, Camus, Edenbann, Ranfurly, Wellbray, Craigy, Drumsamney and Ashland. The strong entry of pedigree heifers includes draft entries from Lurgill, Lummin, Kilbride Farm and Pointfarms.

Advertisement

Advertisement