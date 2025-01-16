Utility Regulator urges struggling small businesses to contact their energy supplier for advice this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Utility Regulator is urging any small business across Northern Ireland that is struggling to pay energy bills this January to reach out to their electricity or gas supplier for advice.

The recommendation comes during a time when bills and debt typically begin to mount up.

Extra support measures have been put in place for energy consumers until 31 March 2025, following the launch of Northern Ireland’s Consumer Energy Charters for winter 2024/2025, which was announced by the Utility Regulator in October 2024.

The initiative, which has seen participating electricity and gas suppliers make a range of voluntary commitments, includes a Small Business Energy Charter, which has been introduced for the first time.

Sinéad Dynan, Head of Consumer and Business Protection at the Utility Regulator.

Suppliers participating in the charter have, amongst other commitments, agreed to engage with small business consumers who are in payment arrears and to consider reasonable repayment plan options.

The charter also includes a commitment that correspondence issued to consumers, particularly in relation to debt, will be written in a manner that is encouraging, that enables engagement and that demonstrates an openness to providing assistance.

Sinéad Dynan, the Utility Regulator’s Head of Consumer and Business Protection says: “We understand that January will be a difficult month for small businesses across Northern Ireland as they navigate the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“At the Utility Regulator, we endeavour to protect the short and long-term interests of all consumers of electricity, gas and water, and would urge any small business owner who is struggling with their energy bills this winter to reach out to their supplier for advice on available support measures, including those outlined in the Small Business Energy Charter for winter 2024/2025.”

Sinéad continues: “If your business is struggling to make ends meet, you can also contact Advice NI for free debt advice.”

More information on extra support services available and on the Small Business Energy Charter can be found at: www.uregni.gov.uk