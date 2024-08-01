Woolaw Farm is situated in Redesdale, one of Northumberland’s most stunning locations, known for its privacy, seclusion, dark skies and dramatic landscapes.

The property encompasses a six-bedroom period farmhouse, farmland, two steadings, varied woodlands including ancient woodland, and over 1.5 miles of the River Rede, together with fishing rights. There is also a two-bedroom bungalow, currently let to a tenant on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

Will Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a superb opportunity to acquire an excellent livestock holding with significant wildlife, forestry and ecological interest in a beautiful part of Northumberland. The traditional farmhouse is very appealing, offering an ideal family home. The purchaser may choose to develop some of the traditional buildings into a holiday let, for business use or additional accommodation if desired, and subject to the relevant consent. The combination of the grassland, woodland and sporting potential is a rare mixture.”

The final approach to the property is over a private ‘Bailey’ bridge across the River Rede, adding an additional element of privacy.

There are various areas of woodland at Woolaw, including an area of designated Ancient and Semi-Natural Woodland and three Scheduled Ancient Monuments.

Woolaw Farmhouse occupies an elevated position with attractive views down the valley. The ground floor accommodation includes: entrance hall, utility, pantry, kitchen, kitchen/dining area, living room, office/storage room, two en suite bedrooms. Upstairs is the master bedroom, two further double bedrooms, one single bedroom and family bathroom.

Woolaw Bungalow is a detached two-bedroom property with kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, living room, two double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The farm benefits from having an excellent range of buildings across two steadings. These include cattle courts, traditional buildings, hay shed, general purpose store, lambing shed and byre.

Woolaw extends to approximate 736.99 acres (298.25 ha) of permanent pasture which includes 72.99 acres (29.54 ha) or thereabouts of good quality silage and mowing ground with the majority of this being located adjacent to the River Rede.

Aside from mowing hay and silage, this land has also been devoted to grazing by sheep and cattle. There is also 11.49 acres (4.65 ha), of woodland pasture and approximately 58.09 acres (23.51 ha) of permanent pasture.

The rest of the land is principally upland grazing, extending to approximately 569.98 acres (230.67 ha).

There is approximately 10.92 acres (4.42 ha) acres of woodland on the farm, as well as further areas of grazed woodland. Most of this comprises mixed, naturally established woodland of great scenic, wildlife and environmental interest.

Situated to the south east by the Wind burn is an area classified as Ancient and Semi-Natural Woodland. There may well be scope for a good deal more woodland planting on the farm, subject to the necessary approvals.

The River Rede runs through the property for over 1.5 miles. The River Rede is the principal tributary of the North Tyne. The combined Tyne system is by far the most productive fishery in England and Wales in terms of rod-caught salmon. Woolaw includes single and double bank fishing rights over sections of the river. Although the Woolaw stretch constitutes part of the upper river and most salmon and sea trout runs will be in the autumn, there is a resident population of brown trout offering good potential for fishing.

Shooting rights are also included, and whilst these have not been exercised during the ownership of the vendor, the farm would easily lend itself to the development of a successful rough shoot.

The whole property falls within the Northumberland National Park.

The property is easily accessible to the A68 nearby and local services including at Otterburn, about six miles and Hexham 29 miles while the city of Newcastle is 37 miles.

Woolaw Farm, Rochester, Northumberland, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,100,000.

1 . Woolaw Farmhouse.jpg Woolaw Farmhouse occupies an elevated position with attractive views down the valley. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Woolaw Farm _ image 1.jpg The farm benefits from having an excellent range of buildings across two steadings. These include cattle courts, traditional buildings, hay shed, general purpose store, lambing shed and byre. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Woolaw Farm _image 4.jpg The farm benefits from having an excellent range of buildings across two steadings. These include cattle courts, traditional buildings, hay shed, general purpose store, lambing shed and byre. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales