Vet Applications Ltd strengthens TB testing support for vets across Ireland

By Richard Halleron
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Vet Applications Ltd, the Irish veterinary technology company founded by practising vet Aonghus O’ Laoire, has announced a new partnership with Eastern Data Group (EDG) to enhance and expand its innovative TB testing software for veterinary surgeons.

Vet Applications has established itself as a trusted provider of digital solutions through its ‘The Vet Pal’ Android application, designed specifically for the veterinary profession.

This handheld system for TB testing simplifies the process of recording and monitoring results, giving vets a durable, reliable, and easy-to-use tool in the field.

The app features a modern interface and, importantly, transfers testing data wirelessly: eliminating the need for cables or trips back to the practice to upload results.

Attending the launch of Vet Applications, l to r: Aonghus O Laoire (Vet Application), Jarlath Keane(EDG, Co founder of Qubos), Jim McGreevy (EDG Consulting), Mark Small (EDG, now Co-owner of Vet applications)placeholder image
Following its successful development and deployment across the Republic of Ireland, the software is now also available to veterinary surgeons in Northern Ireland, ensuring a consistent and reliable solution across the island.

The new partnership with EDG marks a significant step forward. With more than four decades of experience in handheld and mobile computing, EDG brings proven expertise in delivering robust enterprise technology.

By joining forces, Vet Applications and EDG combine veterinary insight with advanced technical capability, ensuring TB testing tools continue to evolve in line with the needs of practising vets.

Together, the companies are committed to supporting accuracy, reliability, and professional confidence in the delivery of TB testing and other essential animal health services. A defining principle of Vet Applications is its exclusive focus on the veterinary profession.

Unlike many digital systems, it does not harvest or share veterinary or client data for commercial gain. Its sole purpose is to provide secure, dependable digital tools that make critical testing procedures more straightforward.

Aonghus O’ Laoire, founder of Vet Applications, commented: “As a practising vet, I understand the demands of working in the field and the need for systems that are both reliable and practical.

“The Vet Pal app was designed to support colleagues in their daily work, and this new partnership with EDG allows us to strengthen and expand that support for veterinary surgeons across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

He added: “While designed for vets, The Vet Pal also brings direct benefits to farmers. With faster, more reliable TB testing and the use of EID (Electronic Identification Devices) the system enhances accuracy in animal identification, supports timely herd health management, and ensures compliance with national testing requirements.

“Farmers can also receive TB test reports electronically, giving them quicker access to essential herd health information and reducing reliance on paper records. With this collaboration, Vet Applications consolidates its position as the dedicated provider of TB testing technology for veterinary surgeons, combining professional integrity with technical innovation to deliver solutions built for vets, by vets."

For further information, please contact, Vet Applications Ltd: Tel: 01 2051469; Email: [email protected]

