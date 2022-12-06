Veterinary Nursing Graduation at Greenmount Campus
Friday 2 December marked the end of the year of 2022 graduations at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).
The college welcomed past students and their families to a winter graduation at Greenmount Campus, Antrim to celebrate the achievements of Veterinary Nursing students.
Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE, extended a special welcome to Fiona McFarland (President of the Northern Ireland Veterinary Association), who inspired the students with her address and presented special awards.
During his address Dr Long commended the Level 2 Animal Nursing Assistants and Level 3 Veterinary Nursing graduates, saying: “I would like to congratulate all of you here today. You have reached a milestone in your academic career, but this is just a steppingstone on the path of knowledge and learning. It is vital that you continue to learn and keep up to date with innovative technologies and continue to develop new skills in your veterinary workplace.”
Mr Manus McHenry (Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE) addressed the audience recognising the achievement of the Level 3 graduates. On completion of written examinations, assignments and portfolios students complete an additional Objectively Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE). Over the last year 35 students completed their OSCEs. This now enables them to register with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and provides them with license to practise as recognised Veterinary Nursing professionals. To mark this achievement Matthew Rendle, Chair of the Veterinary Nurses Council lead the recital of the oath with the Level 3 Veterinary Nurses.
A special mention was made to the role and support offered to CAFRE students through training practices and clinical coach mentoring to the Veterinary Nursing students. These practices are located across the province and are pivotal in ensuring that students receive the appropriate experience.
