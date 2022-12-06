Veterinary Nursing Graduation at Greenmount Campus

The college welcomed past students and their families to a winter graduation at Greenmount Campus, Antrim to celebrate the achievements of Veterinary Nursing students.

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE, extended a special welcome to Fiona McFarland (President of the Northern Ireland Veterinary Association), who inspired the students with her address and presented special awards.

Advertisement

During his address Dr Long commended the Level 2 Animal Nursing Assistants and Level 3 Veterinary Nursing graduates, saying: “I would like to congratulate all of you here today. You have reached a milestone in your academic career, but this is just a steppingstone on the path of knowledge and learning. It is vital that you continue to learn and keep up to date with innovative technologies and continue to develop new skills in your veterinary workplace.”

A selection of the Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Companion Animals) who graduated last Friday from Greenmount Campus with their CAFRE Lecturer Claire Morris.

Mr Manus McHenry (Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE) addressed the audience recognising the achievement of the Level 3 graduates. On completion of written examinations, assignments and portfolios students complete an additional Objectively Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE). Over the last year 35 students completed their OSCEs. This now enables them to register with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and provides them with license to practise as recognised Veterinary Nursing professionals. To mark this achievement Matthew Rendle, Chair of the Veterinary Nurses Council lead the recital of the oath with the Level 3 Veterinary Nurses.

A special mention was made to the role and support offered to CAFRE students through training practices and clinical coach mentoring to the Veterinary Nursing students. These practices are located across the province and are pivotal in ensuring that students receive the appropriate experience.

Advertisement

A selection of the Level 2 Certificate for Animal Nursing Assistants who graduated from Greenmount Campus, Antrim last Friday with their CAFRE Lecturer Dave McQuilkin.

Claire Gardner (Hillsborough) was presented with the Boehringer Ingelheim Cup awarded for first overall achievement at OSCE Level 3 examinations at the Greenmount Campus Graduation event. Claire was congratulated on her achievements by Chris Elliott (Territory Manager NI, Boehringer Ingelheim) and Claire Morris (Lecturer, CAFRE).

Advertisement

Dara McClintock (Holywood) was presented with the Norbrook Cup awarded for first overall on the Level 3 Veterinary Nursing (Companion Animal) course at the Greenmount Campus Graduation event. Congratulating Dara are Claire Shiel (Territory Manager, Norbrook) and Manus McHenry (Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE).

Karen Banks (Carrickfergus) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the best Level 2 Animal Nursing Assistant student at the Greenmount Campus Graduation event. Congratulating Karen are Fiona McFarland (President of the Northern Ireland Veterinary Association) and Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE).

Advertisement

The Platform Party at the Veterinary Nursing Graduation - Dr Eric Long (Head of Education Service, CAFRE), Fiona McFarland (President of the Northern Ireland Veterinary Association), Bethan Pinhey (Course Manager, CAFRE), Matthew Rendle, (Chair of the Veterinary Nurses Council) Manus McHenry (Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE) and Alan Galbraith (Head of College Service, CAFRE).