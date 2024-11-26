In anticipation of the DAERA Minister’s announcement on his strategy for the control of bovine TB in Northern Ireland, the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practicing in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) is encouraging him to follow the latest science, as he promised at the time of his appointment.

AVSPNI says it has already met with the Minister to press the case for a programme of actions based on sound science.

In a statement AVSPNI said: “We urge the Minister and DAERA to follow the example of other successful authorities in the UK and R o I, which have delivered on targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention alongside evidence-based biosecurity advice and a testing strategy which includes increased use of interferon-gamma blood test where appropriate.

"By implementing these measures, the authorities in GB and R of I are now reaping the benefits through a decrease in bovine bTB incidence and a corresponding decrease in associated welfare issues in both cattle and wildlife. We should strive for a similar approach in Northern Ireland in order to improve animal welfare, reduce mental stress in the farming community and reduce the financial burden on farmers, government and ultimately the tax payer.

"As Private Veterinary Practitioners (PVPs) we believe that we are best placed to deliver bespoke, practical and cost-effective advice to farmers to help reduce the risks associated with TB but we need DAERA to give us all the tools necessary to do so. Our discussions with our colleagues in GB indicate that the recommendations by DAERA’s own independent expert panel, TBEP, should be followed. TBEP outlined many actions to reduce bTB, including targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention, and were previously ignored before being indefinitely suspended.

"As an Association we believe we are at a crucial point in the fight against bovine TB. We acknowledge that the discussions around wildlife intervention are extremely sensitive, but we encourage the Minister to follow the latest science, to make the hard choices that will remove the burden to our farm businesses and improve the health and welfare of all animals.”