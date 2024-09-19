David Gilliland, Director of Development at the Agency, and Alan Dourish have been ‘flat out’ at the event, which is the largest agricultural show in Ireland.

Alan stated: “The response has been excellent, with many people displaying a genuine interest in wanting to know more about Ulster-Scots history, culture and language.

"We have been able to showcase the Ulster-Scots musical tradition by arranging for performances by piper Andy McGregor, who hails from North Antrim, and the Sister Susan Graham Memorial Accordion Band and Moyne Pipe Band, both from County Donegal.”

