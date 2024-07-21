Visiativ joins UFU as newest corporate member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce that Visiativ has become their newest corporate member.

​Visiativ specialises in helping companies claim valuable tax relief through the R&D Tax Relief scheme, supporting innovation across the agricultural sector.

Commenting on the partnership, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “I am thrilled to welcome Visiativ as corporate members. Their expertise in innovation funding and extensive experience in the agricultural industry will be immensely beneficial to our members. Access to finance is a critical issue, and Visiativ’s support will be invaluable in helping our farming community thrive.”

Belfast-based Innovation Funding Specialist Moray Stewart, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We at Visiativ are delighted and very grateful for the opportunity to become corporate members of the UFU. Even though we operate nationally, our local office in Belfast ensures we can provide personal support to Northern Irish businesses. Visiativ already works with numerous agri-industry companies. We understand the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector, and our team, including our Innovation Funding Consultant, Dr. Susan Lawther, who comes from a farming family, brings a wealth of experience and insight. We look forward to building strong relationships with UFU members and assisting them in accessing R&D tax relief to foster innovation.”

Visiativ’s partnership with the UFU highlights the importance of R&D Tax Relief and the Patent Box as crucial support mechanisms for the agricultural sector. The R&D Tax Relief scheme encourages technological innovation that can significantly benefit local farmers and agri-companies.

“Farming and agriculture are vital to the UK economy,” Moray Stewart added. “It’s essential that they receive as much financial support as possible. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for companies in the agricultural sector to access funding for R&D, enabling them to create innovative new products and processes. We are excited to help the Northern Irish farming community to continue to innovate and prosper.”

For more information, please contact Moray Stewart at [email protected], call him on 07484 521060 or visit our website at www.visiativ.co.uk