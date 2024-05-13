Vital role of grass in achieving BCR Scheme targets
This was the key message at a series of meetings held by CAFRE to inform farmers about the BCR scheme. The meetings provided practical advice on the steps farmers can take to reduce the age at slaughter and at the same time reduce cost, increase profit and reduce their carbon footprint.
Targets for achieving a slaughter age of 24 months for both suckler and dairy bred animals were outlined along with advice on how these targets can be achieved when cattle are at grass and during the winter period.
For farmers to receive payment for eligible animals under the BCR Scheme they simply need to ‘opt in’. This can be done by visiting the DAERA website and following the link to the Beef Sustainability Package or by asking an agent to do so on their behalf.
The presentations from the CAFRE BCR scheme information events can be viewed on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/BCR-presentation