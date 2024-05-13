Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Analysis from CAFRE benchmarking clearly show that farmers can finish beef animals well under the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme targets for age at slaughter and that maximising the use of grazed grass and high-quality silage has the most significant impact on potential profit.

This was the key message at a series of meetings held by CAFRE to inform farmers about the BCR scheme. The meetings provided practical advice on the steps farmers can take to reduce the age at slaughter and at the same time reduce cost, increase profit and reduce their carbon footprint.

Targets for achieving a slaughter age of 24 months for both suckler and dairy bred animals were outlined along with advice on how these targets can be achieved when cattle are at grass and during the winter period.

For farmers to receive payment for eligible animals under the BCR Scheme they simply need to ‘opt in’. This can be done by visiting the DAERA website and following the link to the Beef Sustainability Package or by asking an agent to do so on their behalf.