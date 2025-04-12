Warning over higher BVD risk areas in Fermanagh and Armagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recent BVD test results have revealed that some areas are disclosing higher numbers of BVD Positives, including in the Beragh-Carrickmore area, in south Fermanagh and south of Armagh.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dairy herds in particular have been affected. Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) is encouraging farmers to be aware and to take action this grazing season to prevent livestock contacts at boundaries with neighbouring cattle. This could involve putting either electric or double fencing in place, or by managing grazing alternately in conjunction with neighbouring farmers so as to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

The rolling 12-month animal level incidence of BVD for the Programme was 0.22% at the end of January 2025, however the incidence of BVD at the animal level so far this year in the Armagh DVO area has been over twice the NI average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in the history of the Programme, at the start of April no BVD Positive cattle have been retained for more than 28 days. There are marked benefits to be gained by the increasingly prompt removal of BVD Positive calves. This marks a dramatic shift from previous patterns of retention and will yield dividends going forward. The profile of calf registrations in NI has its major peak, with over 50,000 registrations per month, from March to May and a smaller rise is seen from September to November. The current spring calving season means that the next period of heightened susceptibility for infection of foetuses is likely to be from early to mid-summer, so it is critical that efforts are made by herd owners now to reduce virus transmission across boundaries.

Some areas of NI are showing a higher BVD risk

From 1 May, herd restrictions will be applied if any BVD Positive or Inconclusive cattle are retained for 7 days and will remain in place until three weeks have elapsed after the last Positive or Inconclusive animal has been culled and all cattle in the herd over 30 days of age have a BVD Negative test result.

Farmers who are notified of BVD Positive or Inconclusive results and decide to cull the animals immediately are advised to notify thedeaths to DAERA promptly.