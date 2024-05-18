Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bond between children and donkeys at the Balmoral Show is said to “go together like a donkey and carriage”.

That’s according to Kinedale Donkeys owner and founder Robert Wallace.

The activity farm based in Ballynahinch in Co Down uses donkeys alongside pygmy goats as “therapy animals”.

Wellness and heritage experiences are offered at the farm, but families are getting a similar experience at this year’s show.

Founder Robert Wallace, Kinedale Donkeys

Robert says: “I love to see kids coming to the stand to learn how to look after an animal.

“It promotes self-care as well.

“Children learn a lot of empathy working with animals.

“This is something I think a lot of kids are lacking now in the fact that few have pets.

Founder Robert Wallace, Kinedale Donkeys speaking with families.

“I grew up on a farm and have always been surrounded by animals.

“You learn how to understand what an animal needs when it cannot even tell you.

“I describe animals as simple creatures but not in a derogatory way.

“They have their basic needs met through food, water, exercise, social life and sleep.

Getting up close and personal

“These are all the same things we need."

Established in 2020, he says Kinedale Donkeys is a “childhood passion, turned career”.

“I have had them from I was one year old and now I have twenty-six.

“My first donkey was called ‘Muffin’.

“Another one of them is the great great grandson of my first donkey.

“I have Denis the donkey from I was aged six, he is now twenty-seven.

“He came free along with a pony.

“I started carriage driving with Dennis which brought me along to my first Balmoral Show with the donkey and cart.

“Dennis has been on stage in Dublin in an opera and he’s featured in three short films.

“In his most recent film he was a talking donkey.

“He’s visited over 1000 care homes at this point.

“During lockdown I realised how lucky I was to have all this space on Mum and Dad’s family farm.

“I needed a way to pay for the donkeys as I lost my job.

“I invited people in for wellbeing visits to use that money to buy hay to feed the donkeys.

“The donkey therapy sessions have been “an organic snowball that just keeps growing and growing.

“Eventually I got contracts with the NHS and Education Authority for therapeutic work.

“I have now been able to work full time on these since last July.

“These animals go to hospitals, hospices, and schools.

“We do a lot of work with kids for emotional regulation.

“In the last year, we have focused on tourism, offering experiences predominantly on wellness, mediation, and donkey treks.

“I’d love to see more work with schools.

“With the government up and running again, we are seeing more money being put towards children, wellness, and mental health.

“I’d like to see that continue to grow as benefiting others with these donkeys is where my love is.

“Animals as a therapy has been growing exponentially in America and in Britain it is also doing well.

“In Northern Ireland and the rest of the island it is only on the cusp.

“I’m seeing other new groups opening which are trying to create a hub for people to get in touch with the likes of equine facilitators for therapeutic work.

“I think it is an upcoming benefit for a lot of people.

“I think we are still trying to prove that animal therapy works.

“We have a lot of scientific backing, but Northern Ireland can often be a bit slow at taking on new ideas.

“I think we are getting there through support of lots of different businesses and the NHS is starting to fund it too.