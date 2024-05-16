Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries in the livestock sections of Balmoral Show are well up this year.

RUAS Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary says there is a full programme across all four days including National Showjumping, Pony Club Games, goat milking competitions, sheep shearing and off-road Landrover driving for the children.

She is delighted to have over 500 poultry exhibits back this year following restrictions due to bird flu.

