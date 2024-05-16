Watch: Livestock entries at Balmoral Show are well up this year
Entries in the livestock sections of Balmoral Show are well up this year.
RUAS Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary says there is a full programme across all four days including National Showjumping, Pony Club Games, goat milking competitions, sheep shearing and off-road Landrover driving for the children.
She is delighted to have over 500 poultry exhibits back this year following restrictions due to bird flu.
There is also a kids farm, climbing wall, live music and a new sustainability village for the 2024 show amongst a host of other attractions.