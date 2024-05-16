Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Henning OBE speaking on the opening day of the Balmoral Show says it is a "must visit" event for farmers.

The RUAS President says the showcase is a chance for exhibitors to sell some of their livestock.

He thinks consumers are becoming "further removed from primary producers because of the way society is developing" but insists getting up "close and personal with livestock and engaging with farmers" can only be a good thing.