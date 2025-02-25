Watch: Tractors put on a noisy display in London to protest against family farm tax
Farmers have rolled up in London today to show their opposition to the family farm tax changes.
A noisy display in the centre of the city coincided with the National Farmers Union conference.
This was the scene as Steve Reed, the DEFRA Secretary of State, entered and exited the NFU conference.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was on hand to capture this show of unity.
