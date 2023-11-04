There is a fundamental relationship between a dairy heifer’s weaned weight and her subsequent ability to produce milk throughout her entire productive life.

A study from Cornell in 2012 showed that for every additional pound of average daily gain (ADG) on a heifer, an additional 1,100 lbs. of milk were expected in the first lactation, and an extra 2,280 lbs. of milk were expected in the first three lactations. This effect was linear, meaning that the bigger the increase in ADG in the pre-weaning period, the more productive the animal ended up being later on.

Knowing all of this, it’s clear that dairy producers reap the benefits of taking all of the possible proper management steps to optimise a heifer’s calf-rearing journey.

Calves need to be given a warm, dry lying place in a draught-free environment — but the process really starts before that with the feeding of high-quality colostrum.

Alltech's Richard Dudgeon

Colostrum

The foundation of a successful calf-rearing system begins with the successful passive transfer of colostrum. Calves require a minimum of 150 grams of IgG from three to four litres of colostrum, which should be fed as soon after birth as possible — and definitely within the first six hours — to protect against early-life health issues and to support optimal growth and performance.

Cleanliness

Implementing a clear, well-defined hygiene policy will ensure consistency throughout the calving season. Cleanliness begins in the calving pen, so stocking rates should be checked and clean-out procedures should be initiated on a regular basis.

Young calves

Calf pens should be cleaned and disinfected after every use, and the disinfectant must be effective against common scour pathogens. Additionally, the disinfectant must be applied at the appropriate concentration. Feeding equipment must also be cleaned, and the teats should be changed frequently.

Rehydration

Dehydration is the primary cause of death when a calf has scour. As such, electrolytes should be offered to the calf at the first sign that something is not right.

Generally, oral rehydration solutions include:

- Sodium and glucose, which are essential for replenishing lost fluids and facilitating water absorption

- Potassium and chloride, which are required to correct mineral imbalances

- Alkalising agents to increase the blood pH

Water

Water is a vital — but often overlooked — component of calf nutrition. Any milk that is consumed by the calf bypasses the rumen and goes straight to the abomasum, meaning that there won’t be any water to aid in the digestion of the calf concentrate in the rumen.

Calves can never have enough clean water, and it should be made available separately from milk at all times.

Energy

Contrary to popular belief, milk should not be withheld in cases of scours. Not only do scouring calves require energy and nutrients to grow, but they lose a lot of water when dealing with scour. Because milk is necessary to provide calves with the energy and nutrients they need, regular milk feeds should be continued during treatment.

Isolate, then identify the cause

Many scour-causing agents are highly contagious, so it’s a case of isolating sick calves quickly to prevent widespread contamination within a group. Seeking veterinary advice to help identify the cause of the scours is recommended. Quick, pen-side scour kits are also readily available and can be helpful in fighting the illness.

After the initial assessment, additional testing can help identify the underlying causes of scour. An effective treatment plan can only be successful if the cause of the scour and ifa customised treatment plan is implemented.

Scour prevention

With all forms of illness, prevention is always better than cure — and in the case of scour, maximising gut health in the young calf is critically important. A healthy gut will help a young calf secure better weight gains and achieve the requisiteimmunity levels to fight off illness.

We know that 30% of a young calf’s energy requirements are directed towards the gut. On top of that, 70% of the gut’s immune system is generated at gut level, which means that a healthy gut is directly linked to the generation of a healthy immune system.

Achieving a healthy gut is very much dependent on the bacterial populations within it.The goal is to populate the gut predominantly with good bacteria, so it stands to reason that removing a high proportion of bad bacteria from the gut will help provide an opportunity for good bacteria to flourish.

Through decades of research, Alltech has identified the role played by specific yeast cell wall fractions in supporting gut health and overall immunity.Bio-Mos®, Alltech's mannan-oligosaccharide supplement derived from the cell wall of S. cerevisiae, has been extensively studied for the benefits it offers in terms of calf health and performance. Bio-Mos can be included through the calf concentrate.

One study on the use of Bio-Mos in calf feeding trials confirmed an increase (of 64 grams more per day) in the weight gain of calves fed Bio-Mos. Over a 12-week rearing period, this would translate to calves being 3.8kg heavier at two months of age when fed Bio-Mos compared to those offered a control diet.

In addition, in the same trials, the consistency of the manure from the animals fed Bio-Mos was better than that of the control group.Trials have also confirmed that calves offered Bio-Mos during a scour recovered more quickly than comparable animals who were not fed Bio-Mos.

Optimising the gut health of calves helps ensure that they can achieve greater intakes and more optimal performance. Keeping calves healthy during the pre-weaning period will help them achieve a higher ADG during the pre-weaning period it will also positively affect the lifetime performance of your herd.