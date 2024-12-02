Weather reduces sheep numbers at Newtownstewart
Kieran Kelly 27.50kgs £159; Aiden Morris 26kgs £156; W A Lecky 27kgs £154.50; Aubrey McKelvey 24.50kgs £152; A Millar 24kgs £150; J Beattie 24.50kgs £149; 23kgs £142.50; Ray Elkin 24kgs £144.50; D Lecky 25kgs £147.50; T Stronge 23kgs £145.50 and £136; Colin Stronge 23.50kgs £145.50; R Allison 23kgs £142; 20.50kgs £120.50; A Reid 22.50kgs £141; 23.50kgs £138.
Lighter lambs sold from £92 up.
Fat Ewes and Rams: A J Beattie £184; John McGlinchey £183; Aubrey McKelvey £126; Colin Sproule £118; Seamus Molloy £98.
A good entry of quality stock on offer sold to an exceptional trade with Bullocks selling to £1940 £1240 over weight and 318ppk.
Heifers selling to £1885 £1185 over weight and 314ppk; Fat Cows selling to £1830 and 249ppk.
Bullock and Bull prices: R McCrea Ballymagorry 700kgs £1940 and £1715, 785kgs £1935; D Maguire Urney 650kgs £1880 and £1810; 685kgs £1850, 620kgs £1740; D McKinley Newtownstewart 620kgs £1830, 600kgs £1600, 530kgs £1540; G McCausland Moyle 565kgs £1780, 610kgs £1770, 635kgs £1660; W Hawkes Castlederg 630kgs £1740, 540kgs £1615; W J Armstrong Dromore 535kgs £1430, 565kgs £1425 and £1400, 460kgs £1180; D J Baxter Crowhill 440kgs £1400; T W Fyffe Archill 410kgs £1115, 420kgs £1100, 360kgs £1065; C Doherty Artigarvan 405kgs £1055; B Shields Castlederg 355kgs £920; J McShane Glenmornan 340kgs £915, 305kgs £855.
Heifer prices: R McCrea 730kgs £1885, 695kgs £1830; 650kgs £1720; D Maguire Urney 665kgs £1850; W Hawkes 595kgs £1675; D J Baxter 490kgs £1435, 460kgs £1400; N W Armstrong 530kgs £1415; P Conway Newtownstewart 510kgs £1345, 485kgs £1300, 475kgs £1225 and £1190,460kgs £1145; J McShane 375kgs £1185, 365kgs £1145 £1105 and £1005. Lighter Heifers sold from £815 up.
Fat Cows: W T R Crawford Droit 715kgs £249, 735kgs £247, 765kgs £239, 710kgs £238, 725kgs £230; These 5 quality cows sold to an average of £1757 PH and 240.68ppk. D Maguire 750kgs £231; King Farms 445kgs £245; M Cartan 605kgs £187; J Quinn Donemana 355kgs £249, 370kgs £189; D Conway Plumbridge 640kgs £189, 525kgs £161 J Gallagher 580kgs £172, 625kgs £166. Fries Cows sold from £136 up.