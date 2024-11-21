Lucy Knox and Pinecroft EliteLucy Knox and Pinecroft Elite
Week 2 of Winter Working Hunter series at Ardnacashel

By Horseweek correspondent
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:58 GMT
Despite the cold, organisers and competitors had a fantastic day at Ardnacashel for Week 2 of the Winter Working Hunter Series.

As always a huge thank you to everyone for coming and congratulations to the prize winners.

Thank you Megan Norton for judging and boosting all the competitors with confidence.

Anna from Black Horse Photography NI was also there to capture all the action.

Results

XPoles: 1. Elsie Crawford and Patch

40cm: 1. Penelope Robinson and Dat Will Do; 2. Aimee Quinn and Millie; 3. Ella Dickson and Spitfire; 4. Lily Crawford and Aghaderg Stepping Delight; 5. Lily Crawford and Ballyskeagh Pixi

50cm: 1. Penelope Robinson and Dat Will Do; 2. Aimee Quinn and Millie; 3. Ella Dickson and Spitfire; 4. Daniel Moore and Charlie; 5. Josh Kennedy and Cobweb

60cm: 1. Georgia Bingham and Sweet Lily; 2. Lily Crawford and Aghaderg Stepping Delight; 3. William Irvine and Willow; 4. Katie McCardle and Burrenhill Corona; 5. Lily Crawford and Ballyskeagh Pixi

70cm: 1. Georgia Bingham and Sweet Lily; 2. Poppy McIlduff and Teddy; 3. William Irvine and Willow; 4. Bree Rutledge and Jewel; 5. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb

80cm: 1. Indie Bingham and One In The Making; 2. Emma Jackson and Ronan; 3. Patrick McCready and Cobweb; 4. Emma Jackson and Channel; 5. Bree Rutledge and Jewel

85cm Large Breed: 1. Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna

85cm Small Hunter: 1. Lucy Knox and Pinecroft Elite

90cm: 1. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy; 2. Emma Jackson and Western Warrior

100cm: 1. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy; 2. Alanna Linden and Elamite Sugar Candy Kisses; 3. Emma Jackson and Western Warrior

Emma Jackson and Ronan

Emma Jackson and Ronan Photo: freelance

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna Photo: freelance

Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy

Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy Photo: freelance

