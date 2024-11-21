Week 2 of Winter Working Hunter series at Ardnacashel

As always a huge thank you to everyone for coming and congratulations to the prize winners.

Thank you Megan Norton for judging and boosting all the competitors with confidence.

Anna from Black Horse Photography NI was also there to capture all the action.

Results

XPoles: 1. Elsie Crawford and Patch

40cm: 1. Penelope Robinson and Dat Will Do; 2. Aimee Quinn and Millie; 3. Ella Dickson and Spitfire; 4. Lily Crawford and Aghaderg Stepping Delight; 5. Lily Crawford and Ballyskeagh Pixi

50cm: 1. Penelope Robinson and Dat Will Do; 2. Aimee Quinn and Millie; 3. Ella Dickson and Spitfire; 4. Daniel Moore and Charlie; 5. Josh Kennedy and Cobweb

60cm: 1. Georgia Bingham and Sweet Lily; 2. Lily Crawford and Aghaderg Stepping Delight; 3. William Irvine and Willow; 4. Katie McCardle and Burrenhill Corona; 5. Lily Crawford and Ballyskeagh Pixi

70cm: 1. Georgia Bingham and Sweet Lily; 2. Poppy McIlduff and Teddy; 3. William Irvine and Willow; 4. Bree Rutledge and Jewel; 5. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb

80cm: 1. Indie Bingham and One In The Making; 2. Emma Jackson and Ronan; 3. Patrick McCready and Cobweb; 4. Emma Jackson and Channel; 5. Bree Rutledge and Jewel

85cm Large Breed: 1. Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna

85cm Small Hunter: 1. Lucy Knox and Pinecroft Elite

90cm: 1. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy; 2. Emma Jackson and Western Warrior