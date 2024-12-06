Welsh and New Zealand shearers attempt World Shearing Record

Llyr Jones and Paerata Abraham will attempt to break the 8-hour 2 Stand Strong Wool Lamb World Record in Masterton, New Zealand on 10th December.

The current world record of 1,410 lambs achieved in 2023 is held by Simon Goss and Jamie Skiffington.

British Wool meets with Llyr and Paerata ahead of their World Record attempt.

Name: Llyr Wyn Jones

Llyr Jones and Paerata Abraham.

Where are you from? North Wales

Age: 26

Your personal and professional achievements: 2 stand 9-hour British Lamb Record in 2022 (836). Representing Wales over in New Zealand. Winning The Welsh Champion in Corwen Shears 2024.

How long have you been shearing? I started at the age of 17.

Tell us about what motivated you to attempt the record: It has always been a dream to do a record. You don’t get any bigger than this.

Advice to young up-and-coming shearers: Go to as many countries as you can to shear and always take advice and listen to the right people.

Proudest moment in shearing: Winning senior at Corwen Shears. 2 stand 9 hr British record (836). Representing Wales in the UK and New Zealand. Winning the Welsh Open at Corwen Shears 2024

Who has been your inspiration? Gareth Evans and Matthew Evans (Hotdogs)

Name: Paerata Raymond Abraham

Where are you from? Born in Dannevirke, I live in Masterton New Zealand

Age: 41

Details of your shearing business: My wife and I started our shearing run in 2016 when our oldest daughter turned 5. We realised we couldn’t travel around shearing as she was starting school, so we decided to start a business. We had a lot of help from whanau (family) and have built a work environment where everyone is like family. We are so grateful to have such awesome staff and clients it makes running a business very enjoyable.

Your personal and professional achievements: I have two amazing daughters Ariana (11) and Mei-Marie (7) Buying our dream home. Winning PGG Wrightsons (2019) to be part of New Zealand Trans-Tasman team. Winning Te Kuiti Circuit to be part of the New Zealand Team in the UK in 2023.

How long have you been shearing? I started shearing later than most shearers, I was about 21

Tell us about what motivated you to attempt the record: It has always been a goal of mine to have a world record. To be able to put your body through that is something not many people can say they have experienced. It's not just the physical challenge but also the mental strength needed – a shearing record is one of the hardest things you will ever do

Advice to young up-and-coming shearers: Go to Shearing School and don’t be shy, always ask questions to shearers you look up to.

Proudest moment in shearing: My first Golden Shears Final in 2016……….I knew after the second sheep I wasn’t going to win so I was going to be the fastest – I came 6th but had a lot of fun!

Who has been your inspiration? As a young shearer, I always wanted to shear like David Fagan and Dion Morrell.