What is regenerative farming?

​Blog by policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage

​In recent years, regenerative farming has gained significant attention as a sustainable agricultural practice, touted by many as a solution to environmental degradation and climate change. However, with its rapid rise in popularity, some have questioned whether regenerative farming is just another passing fad in the agricultural world or a genuinely transformative approach that could reshape the future of farming. To determine whether regenerative farming is a fad or a lasting change, it’s important to explore its principles, impact, and potential challenges.

Explained

Regenerative farming is based on principles that focus on restoring and enhancing the health of the ecosystem, rather than merely sustaining it. These principles include improving soil health, increasing biodiversity, enhancing ecosystem services, and capturing carbon in the soil. Techniques like cover cropping, reduced tillage, crop rotation, and agroforestry are central to regenerative practices. The ultimate goal is to create a self-sustaining agricultural system that benefits both the environment and the farmer, producing food in a way that regenerates the land rather than depleting it.

Regenerative practices can significantly enhance soil health, leading to increased organic matter, improved water retention, and higher crop yields. These practices also contribute to carbon sequestration, helping to mitigate climate change by storing carbon in the soil. Moreover, regenerative farming promotes biodiversity by encouraging a diverse range of plants and animals, which can lead to more resilient agricultural ecosystems.

Farmers who have adopted regenerative practices often report reduced input costs, as the need for synthetic fertilisers and pesticides decreases over time. Additionally, consumer demand for sustainably produced food is growing, providing market incentives for regenerative products.

Is it a fad?

While the benefits of regenerative farming are clear, the question remains: is it a fad?

To answer this, it’s important to consider the broader context of agricultural trends and sustainability movements.

The concept of regenerative farming is not entirely new. It draws from traditional farming practices that have been used for centuries, particularly by Indigenous cultures that understood the importance of working with nature rather than against it.

What is new, however, is the scientific understanding of these practices and the global urgency to address environmental and climate crises.

Fads are typically characterised by a surge in popularity followed by a decline as interest wanes. In contrast, the movement towards regenerative farming appears to be part of a broader shift in agricultural practices, driven by growing awareness of the environmental impacts of farming and the need for more sustainable approaches. The fact that regenerative farming addresses issues such as soil degradation, climate change, and food security suggests that it might not be a trend.

Challenges

Despite its promise, regenerative farming is not without challenges. Transitioning from conventional to regenerative practices can be difficult for farmers, requiring significant changes in management and potentially leading to short-term decreases in productivity. Additionally, there is a need for more research to fully understand the long-term impacts of regenerative practices and to refine them for different contexts.

Moreover, the scalability of regenerative farming is a key question. While it has proven successful on smaller farms, there is ongoing debate about whether it can be applied effectively on a larger scale. Support from governments, institutions, and consumers will be crucial to overcoming these challenges and ensuring the widespread adoption of regenerative practices.

I agree that regen practices aren’t a ‘silver bullet’ and won’t solve the wider emissions balance problem. However, they are a positive tool in a larger climate toolkit, offering benefits like reducing soil erosion and including soil organic carbon levels, as the piece details.

As with any emerging trend, questions arise regarding its longevity and whether it is merely a passing fad or a genuine, lasting shift in agricultural practices.