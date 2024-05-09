Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural Support are back at Balmoral Show this year and what a busy four days they have ahead of them with some fantastic opportunities for anyone visiting their stands.

Across the four days Rural Support will be based at stand B33a near the cattle lawn and at the horticultural pavilion. At the two stands they will be showcasing the range of services and programmes they offer which support the resilience and sustainability of the agri sector in Northern Ireland. These include farm business support which is tailored to individual business circumstances, person centred and immediate support for the whole farm family, social wellbeing initiatives and industry training.

Kicking off their presence at the show this year, Rural Support have teamed up with a number of supporters across Northern Ireland who have generously donated a prize for show participants to avail of. These prizes include:

- FarmFLiX – 12 months subscription,

FarmFlix and Gillian

- Yara Fertiliser, 500kg 25.5.5 Super Boost - sponsored by A E Kenwell, Dromore, Co Tyrone

- Bale Spike - sponsored by Johnston Brothers, Fintona, Co Tyrone

To be in with a chance of winning one of these amazing prizes, all you have to do is visit the Rural Support stand at B33a and speak to one of their team to provide your contact details. Winners will then be chosen at random on Friday, 31st May 2024.

Across the four days, Rural Support will be holding and facilitating several events in partnership with key stakeholders including one hosted by long term supporters of the charity ABP, entitled ‘One Industry with Connected Solutions for Tomorrow’s Challenges’.

Johnston Bros - Bale Spike.

This event aims to explore an industry wide perspective on what actions need to be taken to ensure that farmers are supported to secure the future of the industry. The event will take place on Thursday 16th at the ABP Stand B5 and speakers will include Liam McCarthy, Supply Chain Development ABP, William Irvine, President of Ulster Farmers’ Union, Gyles Dawson Head of Therapeutical Services & Crisis Support at Rural Support and Damien Tumelty, a full-time farmer from Castlescreen Farm.

The Thursday will continue to be a busy day for the Rural Support team as they facilitate the launch of the partnership between the NI Agri Rural Health Forum and Action Cancer. This launch event is open to all members of the farming family and will take place at the Ulster Farmers’ Union stand. Speakers will outline their campaign which will focus on cancers including skin cancer and the importance of early detection. Farmers are encouraged to drop in at this event which starts at 10am.

On Thursday and Friday at their stand in the horticultural pavilion, Rural Support will be taking part in a live demonstration at 11.45am on Thursday and 2.15pm on Friday. This showcase will involve the Social Farming and Innovation team where they will be highlighting their Social Farming Support Service and the benefits it has on both the Social Farmers and participants.

Commenting on their busy activity at the show, CEO of Rural Support Kevin Doherty said, “This year marks our busiest year at Balmoral, and we are looking forward to speaking with our farmers, farming families and stakeholders within the industry across the four days. Rural Support are involved in three prominent events at the show in partnership with ABP and the NI Agri Rural Health Forum which will highlight the challenges within the agri sector that are having an impact on our farming communities and opportunities to address these. We are very grateful to prize sponsors, Farmflix, A E Kenwell and Johnston Brotherss for their support and I encourage all those attending to visit our stand and enter our draw. It will be a brilliant show and I’m really looking forward to it as it will be my first with Rural Support. I hope to see you all there”.

David Kenwell - Fertiliser