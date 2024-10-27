What's your gut instinct? Expert insights in calf versus human health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The NI Agri-Rural Health Forum is inviting farmers to join an expert led calf versus human health update on Thursday 28 November at Glarryford Farmer’s Hall, commencing at 7.30pm.

​An evening of food, comedy and most importantly practical advice is planned to ensure farmers are up to date with the latest advances in testing for calf scour and bowel cancer.

Chaired by local farmer Mr David Linton, the night promises to provide entertainment and education. Mr Adam Conn, veterinary surgeon at Riada Veterinary Clinic will discuss the new improved rainbow tests for calf scour and prevention strategies available. This will be followed by information from Bowel Cancer UK on improved ease and accuracy of at home bowel screening for humans using QFit tests. Early action is key to improving both calf and human productivity on farm.

The project is supported by The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland through the Energia Long Mountain Community Benefit Fund. The event is hosted by members of the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum who will be on hand to answer any queries on broader topics and services related to wider health and safety and succession planning on farm.

Tickets are £5. For more information and to register, follow www.ufuni.org/events-training/ or contact UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.