When it comes to calcium salts, size matters

Recent research data has reported up to double the breakdown of calcium salts in fine granules (<0.5 mm diameter) compared to that of large granules (3-4 mm diameter) at typical rumen pH values. Because calcium salts are an industry standard method of delivering C18:1 (oleic) and C16:0 (palmitic) fatty acids to dairy cows, the implications of these findings are clear – the physical nature of calcium salt supplements is a key factor in the success of delivery of fatty acids through the rumen in the active form.

“Rumen-protection is critical to avoid reductions in rumen fibre digestibility and to ensure delivery of unsaturated fatty acids, such as C18:1 through the rumen to the small intestine for absorption,” says Dr Richard Kirkland, Global Technical Manager. “However, particle size varies greatly according to the manufacturing process and different brands display a large range in granule size. In order to optimise cow performance and return on investment through fat supplementation, product granule size needs to be kept in consideration. ”

Based on where a dairy cow is in her lactation cycle, different fatty acids will support different areas of performance, including milk yield, milk fat content, body condition score and fertility.

Research indicates that granule size has a major impact on the degree of rumen-protection of fat supplements

“For year-round calving herds, it is unfeasible to target specific fatty acid requirements for individual cows. However, a multi-purpose fat supplement like Mega-Max Multi that is balanced with an optimum ratio of C16:0 and C18:1 is an effective way to support performance for the entire herd,” explains Dr Kirkland.

If balanced correctly, these two fatty acids partition energy to milk production and body condition during early lactation. C16:0 induces insulin resistance to increase partitioning of nutrients to milk, which in return improves milk and milk fat production and may be particularly beneficial post-peak. In early lactation, C18:1 improves digestibility of total diet fat which increases energy supply. C18:1 also increases insulin, which increases the partitioning of nutrients to improve body condition. This fatty acid has also been proven to boost fertility by promoting egg and embryo development.

“Early spring grass growth tends to be high in sugar and low in fibre. This high sugar content makes it more rapidly fermentable in the rumen, and the lower fibre can increase passage rate through the digestive tract. Combined with the lower fibre levels, early grass can compromise rumen pH and lead to an increased risk of acidosis and milk fat depression,” he says.

While feeding a high fibre ingredient like straw will slow down digestion and reduce the risk of acidosis, it will also fill the rumen with low quality feed bulk that will reduce total energy intake. However, feeding a dense energy source like fat will save space in the diet, allowing for the addition of a high fibre ingredient which will help meet energy requirements while simultaneously improving rumen function.

