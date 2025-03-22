Where the Rural Chaplain team will be this week
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 22nd March - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep, Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle
- Monday 24th March – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 25th March – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Friday 28th March – Ulster Farmers’ Union Dinner – Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown
- Saturday 29th March - Crossmaglen Livestock Sales (daytime) – cattle, Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock, Markethill High School – ABP Angus Youth Challenge –cookbook launch and tractor run – from 10am