Where the Rural Chaplain team will be this week

​PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Simon plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 22nd March - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep, Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle

The Rural Chaplaincy team will be at a number of locations this week

- Monday 24th March – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 25th March – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Friday 28th March – Ulster Farmers’ Union Dinner – Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown

- Saturday 29th March - Crossmaglen Livestock Sales (daytime) – cattle, Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock, Markethill High School – ABP Angus Youth Challenge –cookbook launch and tractor run – from 10am