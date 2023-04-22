Where the Rural Chaplain will be this week
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 22nd April - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, sucklers
- Monday 24th April - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep
- Friday 28th April - Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle
- Saturday 29th April - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 29th April – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep
The chaplain is available to provide a chaplaincy service to the rural, especially farming communities, in four presbyteries.
The Pilot Scheme covers four of PCI’s nineteen regional presbyteries, the Presbyteries of Down, Iveagh, Newry and Armagh, which includes most of County Down and all of County Armagh.
You can follow the chaplain on Facebook.