The summer months can bring about changes to the normal routines within many farming businesses.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional help will be required to ensure that silage making and other aspects of field work are carried out in a timely fashion.

Meanwhile, farming families will want to get away for a break themselves. And, again, this will mean bringing in additional people to help manage the business while others are on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One theme that connects all these issues is the need to ensure adequate insurance cover has been secured, particularly for pick-ups and cars registered to the farm, across all potential drivers.

There are key health, safety and insurance issues to be addressed, where quad use is concerned.

Two issues are particularly relevant in this regard. One is the need for all drivers to confirm any endorsements on their licences, including penalty points and previous convictions, to the insurance company.

The other issue relates to the best form of insurance cover, which the owners of a farm business can take out in the first place.

Rather than list the individual names of all additional drivers, the most effective option is to take out a policy that covers a group of drivers over the age of 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking this approach delivers ultimate flexibility as it means that the specific names of additional car and pick-up drivers are not required to be referenced within the policy document.

Getting insurance cover for additional drivers aged between 17 and 25 is not as straightforward. This will generate additional premium cost and depending on the type of vehicle, cover may be difficult to get placed at any premium.

Tractor insurance policies on the other hand, covering a range of drivers, are reasonably straightforward to work through.

Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 are allowed to drive tractors within the confines of their own family farms. In contrast, only fully licensed drivers are allowed to operate tractors on public roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Person’s) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Code of Practice (ACoP) states that any child between the ages of 13 to 15 years of age, who wants to drive a tractor engaged in agricultural activities, on private land in Northern Ireland must successfully complete a Lantra certified course or a similar course.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) provides tractor safety courses on behalf of Lantra at both its Greenmount and Enniskillen campuses.

Instruction is delivered across a range of subject areas, including: personal safety, observation: all round checks, general safety: pre-start checks and instrument control; hitching and unhitching implements; manoeuvring with trailed and mounted implements; load safety, security and legislation.

From a tractor insurance perspective, young people must be able to demonstrate proper levels of competence and safety awareness. The role of the Lantra courses in this context is obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the growth in demand for quads and rough terrain vehicles (RTVs), continues apace. Their role in allowing farm work to be achieved faster and more effectively is now universally recognised.

However, there are key health, safety and insurance issues to be addressed, where their use is concerned.

First-off, they should not be used on roads by uninsured drivers. Drivers need to have the appropriate drivers’ licence and the vehicle needs to insured along with the farms other agri vehicles.

Approved safety helmets must be always worn by quad drivers. RTVs come with seat belts, and these must be used at all times also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our rural roads are particularly busy at this time of the year. Farmers will always be ‘on the clock’, seeking to get jobs completed while a spell of decent weather holds.

But the biggest priority is that everyone remains safe at all times. Farmers should check all tractors and equipment on a regular basis.

That extra bit of time spent working through the specific health and safety implications associated with each job are the most valuable few moments in every farmer’s day.

For further information or advice on Agricultural Insurance please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline, 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance.