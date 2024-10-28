The morning session of the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) was opened by Ruth Carroll who discussed ACWW Projects and Future Plans.

The guest speaker was Nadia Manchandra who talked about her experiences of moving to Northern Ireland at the start of the Ukraine war. She described the cultural differences, and sometimes similarities, of living in Ukraine and then Northern Ireland. Whilst she arrived here with her youngest son she told how her elder child remains in Ukraine fighting against the Russian invasion. She described her work with STEP (South Tyrone Empowerment Programme) which works with individuals and groups to help them participate in their community's socio-economic life. She hopes that when the war is finally over she will be able to return home.

The afternoon Autumn Council Meeting was opened by Brenda Richardson who also presented the Federation Report on activities over the past year.

Dr Tony Macauley, a celebrated author, proved to be a very entertaining speaker telling the ladies about his childhood in Belfast and the important cross-community work he and his wife were doing during 'The Troubles' and continue to do now. Most of his books are based on real-life experiences of growing up in the Shankill and his reading of a section of 'All Growed Up' was an entertaining account of meeting his future in-laws for the first time.

His recollections of life in Belfast were both touching and funny and many members related to the names and places of their childhood.