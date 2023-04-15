Wild Garlic is a local treasure so use it to help fill the 'hunger gap'

There are some wonderful things available of course like an abundance of wild garlic. This pungent, verdant plant is hard to miss when you’re walking along shady, damp parts in a park or wooded area. It grows near bluebells naturally so give the leaves a rub to make sure they’re edible and not the toxic leaves of the flowers. Once you’ve picked them – I prefer to get them from a slope, safely away from the height of a dog’s hind legs…. Give them a good wash and you’re good to go. You can whizz them into a pesto, a wild garlic mayonnaise, or into a butter to have with grilled meats, fish or vegetables. When buds appear later in the season you can pickle them to add to dishes for a real garlic hit. Leona Kane from Broighter Gold rapeseed oil makes the wild garlic into a pesto and freezes in icecube trays. It retains its flavour long enough for you to replenish when it appears again – a free flavouring for pasta, salads etc.

For the recipe here I’ve added wild garlic to pep up a classic mac and cheese. The garlic, and some parsley for added greenness, are added to a cheese sauce and blended. Pasta, leeks and bacon are tossed in before sprinkling with more cheese and baked to golden, bubbling deliciousness. Soup leeks, thinner and with more green than regular leeks, are available now too. If you can source them they work really well in this recipe. They’re also great for soups or even grilled on the barbecue and topped with a wild garlic dressing.

Local rhubarb is arriving now to brighten up the gap too. Because it’s the first of the season it has a good bright red colour with limited green bits. It can be poached with flavours like elderflower or ginger added. Sometimes I add a bit of grenadine to sweeten it and add some red to the colour. You can use this wonderful stem in a crumble, make jam with it, or in a warm sponge. At this time of year I pickle the rhubarb to have with grilled mackerel or herrings. The sharpness really cuts through the oily fish. For the recipe this week the rhubarb is stewed with elderflower cordial and used to fill a traditional Viennese biscuit with some cream. These biscuits were a standard throughout my childhood. There was always someone in the area who made the lightest version of these treats. The key is to beat the icing sugar into soft butter gently by hand first in case the sugar goes everywhere and you lose some of the volume. Beat it with an electric whisk until its white and looks like whipped cream. Fold in the dry ingredients and place in a piping bag. When the golden swirls are cool fill with some of the rhubarb and a dollop of cream. While this treasure is here use it while you can and preserve it either in a jam, pickle or freezer.